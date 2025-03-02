New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 2, 2025

The Miami Heat host the New York Knicks on Sunday for their second encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Knicks beat the Heat 116-107 on the road in October.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Knicks-Heat matchup on Sunday is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The game will be televised locally on FDSSUN and MSG. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (-215) vs Heat (+185)

Spread: Knicks (-5.5) vs Heat (+5.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o222.5) / -110 (u222.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Preview

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference, with a 39-20 record and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are riding a two-game winning streak following their 114-113 road victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the Bulls' victory charge with 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are seventh in the East with a 28-30 record. They have won four of their previous 10 outings and are on a two-game winning streak following their 125-120 home victory against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Tyler Herro led their winning effort with 29 points, three rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

New York has Ariel Hukporti listed as out, while Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson are probable. The Knicks will likely use a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

Meanwhile, Miami will be without Nikola Jovic, while Jaime Jaquez and Andrew Wiggins are listed as questionable. The Heat are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Tyler Herro (PG), Davion Mitchell (SG), Duncan Robinson (SF), Bam Adebayo (PF) and Kel'el Ware (C).

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to record over 38.5 points + rebounds + assists in the contest. He's averaging 41.1 this season and recorded 59 against the Heat in their previous meeting. Towns has also recorded over the line in four of his last six outings.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro could record over 25.5 points. He recorded over the line in four of his past six games and also dropped 34 points against the Knicks in October.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Prediction

Sunday's matchup is expected to be a tight battle between the two Eastern Conference teams, with the Knicks slightly favored to grab the win on the road and extend their win streak.

