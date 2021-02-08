New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - February 9, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will renew their fierce rivalry with the Miami Heat during the second game of their home-and-home series set at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday. The Knicks lost to the Heat 109-103 at Madison Square Garden but are hoping their second meeting will turn out differently.

The Miami Heat will be hoping to build on Sunday’s win against the New York Knicks. The Heat have had several close matches that could have gone their way this season. They may finally be seeing their fortunes turn around after winning three of their last four games.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, February 9th, 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, February 10th, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have reacquired Derrick Rose in a trade with the Detroit Pistons and will hope to showcase the former MVP in this match, albeit as a sixth man. However, he’s listed as day-to-day after the trade due to a knee injury.

RJ Barrett has been wildly inconsistent this season. After finding a good rhythm in previous games, Barrett could only muster a six-point outing against the Miami Heat last Sunday. This will give New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau something to think about, should Barrett fail to show up for a second straight contest.

#JuliusRandle always giving it his all 💪 #NBAAllStar



26 PTS | 13 REB | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/NqKPpDvqWh — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 7, 2021

Julius Randle shouldn’t have to be asked to carry so much of the offensive burden, but he has proven that his broad shoulders can handle it. Help is on the way with Rose’s arrival.

Key Player - Derrick Rose

It’s unclear at this point if Derrick Rose will be able to play his first game for the New York Knicks on Tuesday, but there’s a strong possibility that he could. Rose previously played for the Knicks during the disastrous 2016-17 season when they registered a 31-51 record.

Derrick Rose of the Detroit Pistons passes the ball away from Anthony Edwards and Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the season-opening game at Target Center on December 23, 2020. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

At 32 years old and with an injury history that could fill up a kid’s library card three times over, Rose has found a niche role coming off the bench in the past few years. With all eyes on him as he takes the floor once again for the New York Knicks, he’ll be counted on to provide scoring punch off the bench, veteran leadership, and make plays.

The 12-year veteran could be matched up against the Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic, who is also listed as day-to-day and missed the first game between the teams.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton G RJ Barrett F Reggie Bullock F Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Miami Heat Preview

It’s only a two-game winning streak, but the Miami Heat will take it. After losing seven of their previous eight games, the two straight wins have been a relief for the Heat, who are 8-14 on the season and 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk of the Miami Heat defend a shot by Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at American Airlines Arena on January 27, 2021. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

All-Star center Bam Adebayo scored 24 points with 11 rebounds and five assists on Sunday to lead Miami to victory. Butler had a near triple-double (17 points/10 rebounds/9 assists) to support Adebayo.

The two All-Stars will look to lead the Heat against the New York Knicks once more to salvage this season and make a run for the playoffs.

Key Player - Kendrick Nunn

Kendrick Nunn has had a roller-coaster ride this season for the Miami Heat. After a strong regular season during his rookie year, Nunn found it hard to crack the rotation during the playoffs, and it has spilled over to this year.

Kendrick Nunn's success and confidence come from hard work 💯🙌 pic.twitter.com/CMR6dTgBse — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) February 6, 2021

However, in his last nine appearances, Nunn has averaged 18.3 points a night and scored 16 versus the New York Knicks on Sunday. Whether he starts on Tuesday or not, Nunn will have to be a consistent threat on offense to provide the support that Butler and Adebayo need.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn G Duncan Robinson F Jimmy Butler F Kelly Olynyk C Bam Adebayo

Knicks vs. Heat Match Prediction

While it’s hard to bet on the Miami Heat at the back of only two straight wins, their performances of late have been encouraging. The New York Knicks cannot take them lightly regardless of their record.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau huddles with his players during a timeout during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Thibodeau has instilled confidence in the Knicks, and they have responded with the league’s sixth-best defensive rating. The Heat have lost their identity on that end of the court this season and will have to reclaim it if they want to continue their streak.

But we can expect the New York Knicks to recover from their tough loss versus the Miami Heat and come away with a victory in the end.

Where to Watch Knicks vs. Heat?

The New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game will be shown locally via MSG and FOX Sports Sun. For international viewers, NBA League Pass will live stream the game.

