New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Preview and Prediction - Oct. 26 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The New York Knicks vs Miami Heat matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Sunday. The Knicks are off to a 2-0 start and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, while the Heat are fifth with a 1-1 record.

The two teams have faced each other in 140 regular-season games so far, with New York holding a 74-66 lead. They faced off three times last season, as the Knicks swept the series.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

Money line: Knicks -145, Heat +129

Spread: Knicks -2.5 (-121), Heat +2.5 (-108)

Total over/under (o/u): Knicks o228.5 (-108), Heat u228.5 (-108)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Preview

The Knicks are favored by analysts to have the best chance of coming out of the East because of the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers’ injury concerns. New York has looked the part so far with wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Celtics.

In the most recent game Friday, the Knicks defeated Boston 105-95 behind Jalen Brunson’s 31 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns played the perfect second fiddle with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

After a tough 125-121 loss to the Orlando Magic in the season-opener, the Heat got their season back on track with a convincing 146-114 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. It was a perfect team effort, as Bam Adebayo led the team in scoring with 24 points. The next highest scorer was Nikola Jovic with 20 points off the bench.

Kel’el Ware had 19 points, while Norman Powell had 15. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had a double-double off the bench with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson (ankle), while Josh Hart is probable with a back issue. Miles McBride (personal) and Towns (quadriceps) are questionable.

Miami’s second-best player, Tyler Herro, continues to be out as he recovers from foot and ankle injuries. He isn’t expected to be back until January. Terry Rozier is out as well as he deals with a legal situation, while Kasparas Jakucionis is out because of a groin injury.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Starting 5s

Knicks

PG - Jalen Brunson, SG - Mikal Bridges, SF - OG Anunoby, PF - Josh Hart, C - Guerschon Yabusele

Heat

PG - Davion Mitchell, SG - Norman Powell, SF - Andrew Wiggins, PF - Bam Adebayo, C - Kel’el Ware

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Jalen Brunson is favored to score over 25.5 points.

Andrew Wiggins is favored to score under 15.5 points.

Bam Adebayo is projected to make more than 1.5 3-pointers.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers favor the Knicks slightly to get a win on the road. If Towns is forced to sit out, Miami could upset the odds for a win. This should be a defensive matchup with the team total staying under 228.5 points.

