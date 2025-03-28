New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 28, 2025

The New York Knicks hit the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The clash Knicks are 2-0 against the Bucks in their ongoing season series after they clinched a dominating 106-140 home win during their previous meeting in January.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game details and odds

The Knicks-Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Finserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The game will be televised locally on FDSWI and MSG. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (-112) vs Bucks (-102)

Spread: Knicks (-1.5) vs Bucks (+1.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o219.5) / -110 (u219.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 45-27 record and have won five of their last 10 outings. They are coming off a 126-113 home loss against the LA Clippers on Wednesday, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading their losing effort with his double-double performance of 34 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks stand sixth in the East with a 40-32 record and have won six of their previous 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak following their 117-127 road loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Brook Lopez led their losing effort in the game with 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and three blocks.

New York has Jalen Brunson, Ariel Hukporti, Miles McBride and Cameron Payne listed out for the upcoming matchup. The Knicks will likely use a starting lineup of Tyler Kolek (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

Meanwhile, Milwaukee will be without Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable, and his participation will be a game-time decision.

The Bucks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Ryan Rollins (PG), Taurean Prince (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to log over 40.5 points + rebounds + assists in the contest. He is averaging over the line this season and has recorded over in his last three outings. Towns also crossed the mark in both encounters against the Bucks this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, could record under 30.5 points if he's cleared to play. He was limited to 24 points in both meetings against the Knicks this season and is expected to have a similar output in the upcoming contest.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

With both Eastern Conference teams playing without their primary guards, the contest is expected to be a close one. However, the Knicks are slightly favored to clinch the win on Friday and sweep the Bucks in their season series.

