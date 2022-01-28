New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum Arena on Friday.

The two teams have faced off three times this season. Milwaukee has won two of those games and will look to add yet another one to clinch the regular-season series.

The Knicks come into the game after facing a tough defeat against the Miami Heat. Obi Toppin scored 18 points off the bench, but his efforts fell short as the Heat were at their best on the night. Duncan Robinson had yet another big night as he scored 25 points to help the team get to a 110-96 win. Despite the recent setbacks, the Knicks will come into the game in hopes of turning things around and taking their campaign ahead from there on.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, were handed a 115-99 defeat by the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have lacked consistency in the past few weeks and need a win in this game if they are to climb up the table in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, January 28, 11:00 PM ET [Saturday, January 29, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI

New York Knicks Preview

New York Knicks v Miami Heat

The New York Knicks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. After their brilliant run of form last term, the Knicks have underplayed the expectations laid upon them at the start of the season. The team is currently placed 11th in the East with a 23-26 record.

These numbers can be bettered as the Knicks have a great roster and are coached by the top coaches in the NBA. However, the lack of ability to create offense has been a big problem for the team. Having lost two games in a row, the Knicks will go into this game looking to change things around as another loss would cause them to move lower down the table.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett has been a great asset to the Knicks team. His two-way abilities have helped the team massively and this season Barrett has been a great help to the team as the other stars have looked short of their best. The youngster scored 17 points against the Heat, but a lack of support from the others excluding Toppin proved to cost the team. He will be hoping to add another such performance against the Bucks and lead the franchise to a win on the road.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker, G - Evan Fournier, F - RJ Barrett, F - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks have not looked as dominant as they would have liked in the past few games. Coach Mike Budenholzer's squad has won five and lost five in the least 10 games. This has pushed them to sixth position in the East and they most definitely would want to finish higher than that at the end of the season.

The Big 3 failed to create any impact against the Cavaliers in the last game. However, they cannot be written off as all of them are collectively and individually dangerous hoopers. With only 30 games left, the Bucks need to get a bit more consistent in their performance. The game against the Knicks is going to be a tricky one, as they have some great defenders. However, the Bucks are not a team that will back down from this challenge. They are in desperate need of a win and will put in the hard yards to get there on Friday.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in sensational form this year. His staggering performances have helped him get his 6th All-Star selection. The Greek Freak is a starter and will once again look to win the MVP award in the All-Star game in Cleveland. Before that, he will be looking to lead his team back to consistency. The 27-year-old's ability to torment opposition defenses will be very handy against a Knicks team that has a good defense.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis returns with a near double-double.



26 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST Giannis returns with a near double-double. 26 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST https://t.co/p6eorU26gW

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Grayson Allen, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Knicks vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are the defending champions, who have a lot of strength on their roster. They have quality players and this gives them the upper hand in every game they play. Going up against the Knicks, Milwaukee will be the favorites, however, and they cannot take them lightly as the New Yorkers are capable of defeating any team in the league on their day.

Where to watch the Knicks vs Bucks game?

All games will be available on the official NBA app. The game between the Knicks and the Bucks will also be nationally telecast on MSG Network and Bally Sports Wiscon.

