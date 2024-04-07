New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New York Knicks travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night in a battle between two top teams in the East. The Bucks will host the Knicks at Fiserv Forum at 7 p.m. ET. It is the fifth and final meeting between these two this season. The Bucks hold a 3-1 series lead this year.

The Knicks are 45-32 and sit in fifth in the East. The Bucks are 47-30 and in second place. Just two games separate these two.

The Bucks lost their last three games to teams that were below .500. The Knicks have been up and down, going 5-5 in their last ten as they battle injuries.

The Bucks' recent struggles came to poor teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. Milwaukee's comfortable hold on the No. 2 seed is gone, and they must win to keep breathing room over the rest of the East.

It could be a defensive battle if the Knicks have their way. They are second in the league in defensive rating over the last 15 games.

The game could hinge on the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He missed the Bucks' game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The Bucks are 3-3 without the 'Greek Freak' this season.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

New York Knicks injury report - April 7

Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby are back for the Knicks as they work their way back into the rotation. They could be without Bojan Bogdanovic. He is questionable with a wrist sprain. Julius Randle is out for the season.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report - April 7

The Bucks could be without Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is questionable with a hamstring. The Bucks have been resting him as they gear up for the playoffs, but he might play as they need a win. Patrick Beverley is also questionable with an ankle sprain. MarJon Beauchamp will be out with an ankle injury.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Charts

New York Knicks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Shake Milton SG Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks DaQuan Jeffries SF Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic (Q) PF OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa C Isaiah Hartenstein Mitchell Robinson Jericho Sims

Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley (Q) TyTy Washington Jr. SG Malik Beasley AJ Green DaQuan Jeffries SF Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) Jae Crowder Danilo Gallinari C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo

How to Watch New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks

The big Eastern Conference matchup will air on NBA TV. In the Milwaukee area, it will also air on Bally Sports Wisconsin. In New York, it will air on MSG.

The game can also be seen or streamed with NBA League Pass or on demand in the NBA app. It can be streamed on MSG+ and Bally Sports+ for those in the New York and Milwaukee areas.