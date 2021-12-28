New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks visit the Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Both teams have been struggling lately and will likely end up in their respective conferences' play-in tournaments unless they turn things around. The 15-18 Knicks have lost nine of their last 13 games, while the 16-17 Timberwolves have lost seven of their last 12.

The New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is known for being "defensive-minded," but the team is 21st in the league in defensive rating. With the likes of four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker in and out of the lineup. The team have had little continuity or momentum this season. The Knicks look a team who will likely be scratching and clawing their way to the playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves started the season strong, but their offense has fallen off a cliff since then. They are surprisingly ranked 12th in defensive rating but sit 22nd in offensive rating. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns currently share the mantle of the team's best player. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell is marshalling the team's defense from the point guard position.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks

Jericho Sims, Miles McBride and Nerlens Noel are all under the NBA's health and safety protocols. Tyler Hall and Matt Mooney are unavailable while Luka Samanic was sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jericho Sims Out Health and Safety Protocols Miles McBride Out Health and Safety Protocols Nerlens Noel Out Health and Safety Protocols Matt Mooney Out Not With Team Tyler Hall Out Not With Team Luka Samanic Out G-League - Two-way Derrick Rose Out Right Ankle Surgery Danuel House Jr. Out Right Finger Dislocation

Danuel House Jr. cannot play because he dislocated a finger in his right hand and Derrick Rose is sidelined due to ankle surgery.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have surprisingly listed all players as available for this game. They haven't changed the report since this morning but the NBA community believes it is an error. However, the league announced that it has changed the rules surrounding the protocols and that players could return to the lineup faster.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Anthony Edwards Available - Karl-Anthony Towns Available - Josh Okogie Available - D'Angelo Russell Available - Jarred Vanderbilt Available - Naz Reid Available - McKinley Wright IV Available - Taurean Prince Available - Patrick Beverly Available -

Multiple players were listed under the Health and Safety Protocols with nobody dealing with an injury. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverly are all scheduled to return along with several other role players. Although It does seem unlikely that the entire team was lifted from the protocols overnight.

Josh Lloyd @redrock_bball the most likely scenario is it is an error, but Bev, Edwards, and Vandy were approaching return time anyway and I am almost certain Beverley plays at the bare minimum the most likely scenario is it is an error, but Bev, Edwards, and Vandy were approaching return time anyway and I am almost certain Beverley plays at the bare minimum

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will likely deploy the same lineup from their last game. Kemba Walker is back to running point alongside Evan Fournier, who joins him in the backcourt. RJ Barrett plays the small forward while Julius Randle retains his power forward position. Lastly, Mitchell Robinson will start as the center. Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Taj Gibson and Alec Burks will get the most minutes off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will able to star their ideal lineup if everyone is indeed available to play. Patrick Beverly and D'Angelo Russell will form the backcourt with Anthony Edwards playing the small forward role. Jarred Vanderbilt will play the power forward position and Karl-Anthony Towns will start as the center. Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels, Josh Okogie and Naz Reid will get major minutes off the bench.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Patrick Beverly | G - D'Angelo Russell | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? New York Minnesota 0 votes so far