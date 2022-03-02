New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks visit Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. This game is the second one of a two-game mini-series with the first match held in Madison Square Garden. The duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid dominated and the Knicks couldn't end their losing streak.

The Knicks have lost 12 of their last 14 games and are now 12th in the Eastern Conference. They were the fourth seed last season and were considered serious playoff contenders this year but have incredibly disappointed instead. They will have to scratch and claw their way to the play-in tournament and Coach Thibodeau and his men have seventh-toughest remaining schedule. Even if they manage to grab the 10th seed, there is little chance they will advance to the playoffs after the tournament.

On the other end of the spectrum, the 76ers are looking like one of the strongest teams in the NBA. The duo of Harden and Embiid has been a sight to behold and many analysts now consider them the new championship favorites. They defeated the reigning champions, Milwaukee Bucks without 'The Beard' and are unbeaten since he joined.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Quentin Grimes of the New York Knicks grimaces after an injury to his knee

Quentim Grimes hurt his knee during the first half of the game against the Miami Heat. He is out due to right patella subluxation. Derrick Rose is still out after undergoing ankle surgery while Kemba Walker is not with the team. Additionally, Luka Samanic and Miles McBride are both sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Quentin Grimes Out Right Patella Subluxation Derrick Rose Out Right Ankle Surgery Luka Samanic Out G-League - Two-way Miles McBride Out G-League - On Assignment Kemba Walker Out Not With Team

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up pregame

The Sixers feature an entirely healthy roster. They only players on their injury report are the ones sent to the NBA G-League, either on assignment or on two-way contracts.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Charles Bassey Out G-League - On Assignment Jaden Springer Out G-League - On Assignment Charlie Brown Jr. Out G-League - Two-way Myles Powell Out G-League - Two-way

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The Knicks will likely deploy the lineup from their last game. Alec Burks will start as the point guard and Evan Fournier will join him in the backcourt. Julius Randle will retain his power forward position while Mitchell Robinson plays his usual center role. RJ Barrett will continue to be the small forward with players like Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish and Obi Toppin getting major minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers will send in their best men for this game as they feature a healthy roster. James Harden will be the point guard with Tyrese Maxey playing the role of the two-guard. Tobias Harris will be the power forward with Joel Embiid dominating at the center position as usual. Matisse Thybulle has recently started as the small forward lately. Georges Niang, Danny Green and Paul Millsap will get the most minutes off the bench.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

G - Alec Burks | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

Philadelphia 76ers

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

