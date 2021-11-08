New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks for an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

The Knicks haven't been in the best of form over their last four games. They have lost thrice in that stretch.

The Cleveland Cavaliers handed them a 126-109 loss on Sunday. A second-half collapse saw New York get outscored by 20 points, which eventually led to their loss.

The 76ers, on the other hand, are on a six-game winning streak. They beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 in their previous match. Joel Embiid led the charge with a 30-point double-double on the night.

Philadelphia took a ten-point lead heading into half-time and managed to hold on to their advantage until the end of the game.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Kemba Walker was the only player to miss the New York Knicks' previous game. He was rested, but there is no guarantee regarding his availability for Monday's game. The 31-year-old will be considered day-to-day until further updates.

Player Name Status Reason Kemba Walker Day-to-day Rest

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed six players on their injury report. Danny Green is listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury. His inclusion in the lineup will likely be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe have all been ruled out because of COVID-19 protocols. Ben Simmons (personal) and Grant Riller (knee injury) will remain sidelined as well.

Player Name Status Reason Danny Green Questionable Hamstring injury Tobias Harris Out Covid-19 protocols Matisse Thybulle Out Covid-19 protocols Isaiah Joe Out Covid-19 protocols Ben Simmons Out Personal Grant Riller Out Knee Injury

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are unlikely to see any changes to their starting lineup if Kemba Walker remains sidelined. Derrick Rose is expected to start in his place alongside Evan Fournier on the backcourt. RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers could make changes to their starting lineup if Danny Green is available. Green will likely replace Paul Reed on the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Shake Milton and Joel Embiid are expected to retain their positions in the team.

Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang and Andre Drummond will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Derrick Rose | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Shake Milton | Center - Joel Embiid

