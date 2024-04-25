New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports for Game 3 (April 25) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers resume their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series after a two-day break as teams travel to Fiserv Forum for Games 3 and 4, beginning Thursday. The Knicks successfully defended home court with close wins in the previous two outings.

It has been arguably the most controversial series, especially after Game 2 ended in a melee, with the Knicks coming out on top. The NBA officials admitted missing calls that could have favored the Sixers.

While coach Nick Nurse and Joel Embiid didn't mince their words on the refereeing after the game, they have moved on from that and regrouped their focus in the hopes of defending homecourt in the upcoming games.

The Sixers have been close, and home support could get them over the hump. A few blunders in the clutch have impacted the previous results, but the Sixers know they can do better.

Meanwhile, the shorthanded Knicks will continue to look to make things difficult for their rivals. They have played with solid intensity and physicality the first couple of games, and continuing that could give them an unassailable 3-0 lead.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports for Game 3

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have a concerning update ahead of Game 3 as Mitchell Robinson is questionable with an ankle injury. He has been tremendous in giving the Knicks a rebounding advantage on both ends and guarding Joel Embiid in rotation with Isaiah Hartenstein.

Meanwhile, Julius Randle, who is out for the season, is the only confirmed absentee.

Player Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Questionable Ankle Julius Randle Out Shoulder

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The 76ers could see De'Anthony Melton return after multiple weeks as he completes recovery from a back injury. He is questionable ahead of Game 3. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid, still not 100%, carries the same status because of his left knee injury.

Robert Covington potentially out for the rest of the postseason, is the only absentee, with a knee injury.

Player Status Injury Joel Embiid Questionable Knee De'Anthony Melton Questionable Back Robert Covington Out Knee

Philadelphia 76ers favorites to win vs. New York Knicks in Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers are -190 favorites to win Game 3 at home against the New York Knicks, with a -4.5 spread. Philadelphia almost stole Game 2 after a refereeing blunder, so this hasn't been a lopsided battle. The 76ers are still in it and potentially a Joel Embiid masterclass away from securing a winning result in Thursday's contest.

Tyrese Maxey has also been phenomenal, so the Sixers' chances of coming out on top at home seem good.

