New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3 (April 25) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers' 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series shifts to Fiserv Forum starting Thursday for Games 3 and 4. The Knicks have taken a 2-0 lead in the series after a couple of close wins that could have gone either way. With the 76ers boasting homecourt advantage, the series could be tied over the next few days.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's production has been solid, while the Sixers' role players also improved in Game 2. Meanwhile, the Knicks are yet to see the best of Jalen Brunson, but the rest of the group has played remarkably well, keeping the Knicks at an advantage in the first two games.

Game 2 ended in a melee, with the Knicks edging the Sixers in a 104-101 in a thrilling finish. The 76ers were up five with 47 seconds left, but a Jalen Brunson 3 followed by a controversial in-bounds play that resulted in an open shot for Donte DiVincenzo from downtown saw the Knicks storm back to take a 102-101 lead.

Isaiah Hartenstein blocked a potential game-tying layup from Tyrese Maxey, which sealed the Knicks' 104-101 win after OG Anunony had sunk two free throws. Maxey finished with 34 points, while Embiid had 35 for the 76ers.

Meanwhile, the Knicks got a 24-point outing from Jalen Brunson and a 21-point outing from Josh Hart. Three others also scored in double-digits.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks injury report includes Mitchell Robinson, who is questionable with an ankle injury, and Julius Randle, who is out for the 2024 playoffs after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The Sixers have listed Joel Embiid and De'Anthony Melton as questionable for knee and back injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, Robert Covington is out for the season with a knee injury.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3

New York Knicks starting lineup

The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo in the backcourt, while Josh Hart, OG Anunony and Isaiah Hartenstein will man the frontcourt.

Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Miles McBride will play the most minutes off the bench. If Robinson doesn't play, Jericho Sims or Precious Achiuwa could be given key minutes.

Point guards Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Shake Milton Shooting guards Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks DaQuan Jeffries Small forwards Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic Power forwards OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Mamadi Diakite Centers Isaiah Hartenstein Mitchell Robinson Jericho Sims

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

The 76ers will start Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry as the guards, with a frontline of Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. Nicolas Batum, Buddy Hield and Paul Reed should get the most minutes among the second unit.

Point guards Tyrese Maxey Cameron Payne Jeff Dowtin Jr. Shooting guards Kyle Lowry Ricky Council IV



Small forwards Kelly Oubre Jr. Buddy Hield Power forwards Tobias Harris Nicolas Batum KJ Martin Centers Joel Embiid Paul Reed Mo Bamba

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 3?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers game nationally, while MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

