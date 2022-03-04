New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will continue their brutal seven-game road trip with a matchup against the undermanned Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Friday. New York suffered a beatdown against a healthy Phoenix team in their first matchup of the season. The Big Apple team are looking to split the season series with a win on Friday.

From being serious playoff contenders to barely winning games, the Knicks have dropped all the way to 12th in the Eastern Conference. They recently lost back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers, as their impressive duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden helped extend the Knicks’ losing streak to six. The Knicks will look to get back to winning ways against the shorthanded Suns.

With Chris Paul already out, the Suns will also miss Devin Booker, who recently entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Without Paul and Booker, the Suns still walloped the Portland Trail Blazers by 30 points in their last outing, though.

Deandre Ayton, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges could have bigger roles to play as the Suns look to maintain their NBA-best record.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Quentin Grimes (patella) and Derrick Rose (ankle) will not travel with the team, as they are recovering from injuries. Luka Samanic has been ruled out, as he is assigned to the G-League. Former All-Star and starting point guard Kemba Walker is not with the team.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Frank Kaminsky (knee), Dario Saric (ACL) and Chris Paul (thumb) will remain out. Meanwhile, as mentioned before, Devin Booker only recently entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has stubbornly stuck to a struggling first unit, and will likely roll with the same starting five. Alec Burks and Evan Fournier should resume their backcourt partnership, while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle take on the two forward spots. Mitchell Robinson should be back in his starting center role.

Phoenix Suns

All-Star Game coach Monty Williams shook up his lineup following Chris Paul’s injury and Devin Booker’s quarantine. Williams could bring in Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet as his makeshift backcourt.

Fortunately, Phoenix’s frontcourt should remain, with Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton playing their usual roles.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns: Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Cameron Payne | Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

