New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The New York Knicks will visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday to kick off their five-game road trip. The Suns, meanwhile, are looking for positives after stumbling to a four-game losing streak following a taste of the top of the Western Conference standings earlier in the season.

The Suns hold the sixth spot with a 9-6 record in the West entering the matchup against the Knicks. They last lost against the Orlano Magc at home, extending their losing skid after defeats against Western Conference contenders such as the Sacramento Kings, OKC Thunder, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This slump could be attributed to Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal’s injuries, causing a free fall from the very competitive West standings.

On the other hand, the Knicks are looking to improve from their 8-6 record, good for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. New York has been on a roll recently, winning their last three games against the Brooklyn Nets twice and the Washington Wizards.

The Knicks will rely on their solid core, built off two blockbuster trades during the offseason. Aside from their All-Star Jalen Brunson, the team will be leaning on Mikal Bridges and Karl Anthony-Towns once more, both of whom did not play for the Knicks last season and were brought in to boost the squad’s chances for a championship run this year.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports for Nov. 20

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks will remain intact against the Suns with minimal injuries throughout their roster. The Knicks will miss the services of Precious Achiuwa, who is nursing a hamstring injury, and center Mitchell Robinson due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Miles McBride is day-to-day for his knee injury.

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Suns will continue to be without their two All-Stars, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Durant will be out for his calf strain injury, while Beal is day-to-day for a similar injury. Starting center Jusuf Nurkic will also be day-to-day due to an ankle injury, in addition to Collin Gillespie, who is out because of an ankle injury.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups and depth chart

New York Knicks

The Knicks are expected to go with their usual starting lineup composed of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Karl Anthony-Towns.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Cameron Payne Miles McBride Matt Ryan Precious Achiuwa Mitchell Robinson Tyler Kolek Boo Buie III Pacome Dadiet Jacob Toppin Jericho Sims Kevin McCullar Jr. Ariel Hukporti

Phoenix Suns

With the injuries to their three starters, the Phoenix Suns have been digging deep in their bench to fill the roles left by Durant, Beal, and Nurkic.

The Suns are expected to field Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Royce O'Neal, Ryan Dunn and Jusuf Nurkic, if he decides to play against the Knicks.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyus Jones Devin Booker Royce O'Neal Ryan Dunn Jusuf Nurkic Monte Morris Grayson Allen Josh Okogie Bol Bol Mason Plumlee Damion Lee







The Knicks-Suns will tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on national television through ESPN.

