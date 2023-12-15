New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 15 2023

The New York Knicks (13-10) are led by the defense of Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle's offensive versatility. Coach Tom Thibodeau has transformed them into a formidable team, scrapping for every win. However, their recent three-game road losing streak raises questions about their consistency, especially heading into a tough matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

After a rough start to the season, the Phoenix Suns, with their high-octane offense and Kevin Durant's superstar brilliance, are finding their groove. Devin Booker has stepped up, forming a lethal scoring duo with Durant. Their 13-11 record reflects their potential, but the Suns still have lapses in focus. Their defensive struggles could haunt them against a hungry Knicks team as well.

The Knicks and Suns boast a rivalry rich in history, dating back to their first meeting in 1968. Their clashes have seen moments of dominance from both sides, from Charles Oakley's physical battles with Kevin Johnson in the 90s to Amar'e Stoudemire's dynamic dunks in the early 2000s. In recent years, the Suns have held the upper hand, winning six of the past eight matchups.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns face off at 10 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 15, at Footprint Center.

Moneyline: Phoenix Suns (-200) vs New York Knicks (168)

Spread: Phoenix Suns (-6, +105) vs New York Knicks (+6, -105)

Total (O/U): Phoenix Suns (O 228.5, -120) vs New York Knicks (U 228.5 +100)

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns preview

New York enters this game boasting the league's fifth-best defense, anchored by defensive-minded coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks will look to stifle Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, forcing the Suns to generate offense outside their comfort zone.

Phoenix, despite a recent dip in form, remains a potent offensive force. Booker thrives at creating his own shot, while Kevin Durant can shoot almost anytime he wants.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns predicted lineups

For the Knicks, Isaiah Hartenstein will play center, while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle will play as forwards. Quentin Grimes and Jalen Brunson will complete the lineup as the guards.

For the Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic will play at center, Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen will play as forwards, while Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will play as the guards.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Kevin Durant's over/under for points against the New York Knicks is 27.5. The odds for the over are typically around -275, while the odds for the under are around +235.

Devin Booker's over/under for points against the New York Knicks is 25.5 points. The odds for the over are -255

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Predictions

Phoenix has won 14 of its past 16 games at Footprint Center. Look for the Suns to cover the spread comfortably, by likely around 5-7 points.

The Knicks (45.8%) have covered the spread more often than the Suns (42.9%) this season. Phoenix's games have also gone over the point total more often than New York's. As for moneyline bets, the Suns have a much better winning percentage as a favorite than the Knicks do as an underdog.