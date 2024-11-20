New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 20, 2024

The New York Knicks begin a five-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. The Knicks are on a three-game winning streak, while the Suns are trying to survive the absence of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

New York has a record of 8-6, which is the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference. Phoenix, on the other hand, is down to sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 9-6. The Suns are also on a four-game losing streak and are 2-4 since Durant was ruled out with a strained left calf.

Wednesday's game will be the 139th regular-season matchup between the Knicks and Suns. Phoenix is slightly ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup at 72-66. The Knicks have not won a season series against the Suns since the 2017-18 campaign.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Game Details and Odds

The Knicks-Suns game is scheduled for a 10 p.m. EST tipoff at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It will be nationally televised on ESPN. It's also available on local channels AZFamily in Phoenix and MSG Network in New York.

The game is even available via live streaming on the NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Knicks (-225) vs. Suns (+185)

Spread: Knicks -5.5 (-110) vs. Suns +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks o222 (-112) vs. Suns u222 (-108)

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 24.4 points per game. Brunson's scoring is down, but it's due to having Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges as second and third options. Bet on the left-handed star to go under since he has only scored 26 or more in five times this season.

Towns is slightly favored to go over 25.5 points against the Phoenix Suns. He has scored at least 26 points in two of his last three games, so take the odds and wager on him to go over 25.5. Feel more comfortable to bet on him, especially if Jusuf Nurkic is ruled out for the game.

Devin Booker is averaging 23.5 PPG this season, but will be the No. 1 option in the absence of Kevin Durant. Booker has an over/under of 25.5 points and is favored to go over. He only had two big scoring games in his last five, but go with the odds and place your money on him to score at least 26 against the New York Knicks.

With Bradley Beal also out for the Phoenix Suns, Tyus Jones has become the second option on offense. Jones has scored 13 and 18 points in his past two games, with an over/under of 11.5 points. He's favored to go under, but it's worth the risk to place your money on him to score at least 12 points.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction

The New York Knicks are favored to beat the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night despite being the road team. The Suns are dealing with too many injuries though they still have Devin Booker to make things competitive.

The predictions for the game include the Knicks winning the game and covering the spread, and the total going over 222 points.

