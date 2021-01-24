New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks travel to Oregon to face off against the injury-riddled Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Sunday. The Blazers have not played for several days after their back-to-back set with the Memphis Grizzlies was postponed by the NBA due to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

This has given some Blazers players time to rest and recuperate from their nicks and bruises. A couple of their starters also got an extra week to recover without missing games.

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a 125-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The Knicks, on the other hand, lost to the Sacramento Kings 103-94 on Friday, ending a 3-game winning streak. They will be looking to get back on the winning track when they face the Blazers next.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Update

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have listed Reggie Bullock as doubtful to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Bullock, who played against the Kings on Friday, has neck soreness. There’s still a slim possibility that he could suit up.

Austin Rivers is questionable to play due to some soreness in his right Achilles tendon, but he could see action for coach Tom Thibodeau.

Frank Ntilikina is also questionable to play against the Blazers. He has a right knee sprain but will be available to play sometime soon.

Portland Trail Blazers

C.J. McCollum was diagnosed with a fractured left foot and will be out for at least four weeks. He suffered the injury in the Blazers’ 112-106 victory against the Atlanta Hawks last week.

Apparently, that’s the same foot that McCollum had injured twice before. It would be wise for the Portland Trail Blazers to make sure that the veteran guard is fully recovered before activating him again.

INJURY UPDATE: Further imaging reveals CJ McCollum with a small hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform in his left foot and a mid-foot sprain. McCollum will wear a walking boot and be re-evaluated in four weeks. — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 19, 2021

Jusuf Nurkic is another key player that’s out indefinitely. The Blazers announced on Tuesday that he underwent surgery to repair his fractured right wrist. The 6-foot-11 center will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Another big man who won’t be available to play against the New York Knicks is Zach Collins, who underwent ankle surgery in September and is working his way back into shape.

CJ Elleby, who has a left foot strain, is listed as day-to-day.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Austin Rivers #8 of the New York Knicks and Devonte' Graham #4 of the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter of their game at Spectrum Center on January 11, 2021 (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks have utilized Reggie Bullock as a starter for most of this season but they could miss his outside shooting if he is unable to play. Though Austin Rivers is questionable, he might be ready to replace Bullock by game time if necessary.

Immanuel Quickley has become the primary backup to Elfrid Payton for head coach Tom Thibodeau, and he will likely remain so even when Frank Ntilikina returns.

Portland Trail Blazers

Enes Kanter #11 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks to pass against the Utah Jazz during a game at Moda Center on December 23, 2020 (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers replaced C.J. McCollum in the starting lineup with Rodney Hood in their last outing. Hood had a season-high 21 points and will likely remain a starter as long as he keeps putting up solid numbers while McCollum is out.

Enes Kanter replaced Jusuf Nurkic in the starting lineup for the last two games and will be called upon to start once again tonight. Kanter averaged 10.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in those two outings.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks:

G Elfrid Payton G Austin Rivers F R.J. Barrett F Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Portland Trail Blazers:

G Damian Lillard G Rodney Hood F Derrick Jones Jr. F Robert Covington C Enes Kanter

