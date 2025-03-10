New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New York Knicks take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Monday. This will be the second Knicks-Kings game of the season, with New York winning 143-120, with the Knicks starters scoring 123 points.

Malik Monk led the Kings with 31 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double of 25 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Sacramento’s bench failed to make any impact and was held to just 16 points, with three players being held scoreless.

This is an important game for both teams, as a win will help the Knicks remain third, while the Kings will get closer to eighth in the Western Conference. However, Sacramento is playing the second game of a back-to-back, so the team might not have enough in the tank to take down New York.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for March 10

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have a few adjustments to make, as some key players will be out for tonight. Their star guard Jalen Brunson (right ankle), Pacome Dadiet (G League), Ariel Hukporti (left knee) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League) are all out for the game against the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings are yet to submit their injury report. However, as it's the second night of a back-to-back, the team likely won’t be making a ton of changes. Jae Crowder (back), Malik Monk (toe) and Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) were all out for the previous game against the Clippers.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 10

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth charts

The Knicks are expected to start Cameron Payne, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cameron Payne Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Miles McBride Landry Shamet Pacome Dadiet Precious Achiuwa Mitchell Robinson Delon Wright



MarJon Beauchamp



Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth charts

The Sacramento Kings are expected to start DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Jonas Valanciunas, Zach LaVine and Keon Ellis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Keon Ellis Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Keegan Murray Jonas Valanciunas Markelle Fultz Devin Carter Jake LaRavia Trey Lyles Skal Labissiere

Mason Jones

Isaac Jones



