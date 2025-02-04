New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 4, 2024

The New York Knicks take on the Toronto Raptors for the fourth time this season on Tuesday. The Eastern Conference rivals are set to meet at the Scotiabank Arena, with both teams eager to secure a win, albeit for different reasons.

Toronto (16-33) has been on a hot streak, winning eight of its last 10 games. With 33 games remaining in the regular season, a shot at an automatic playoff berth is not out of question for the Raptors. Toronto is 4.5 games behind the tenth-place Chicago Bulls, who hold the final play-in position.

Meanwhile, the Knicks (33-17), remain on the heels of the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the top end of the Eastern Conference. Tom Thibodeau's team trail the Celtics by just two games and will look to secure its seventh win in eight games.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips

The Toronto Raptors take on the New York Knicks at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 4, with the game set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PST).

The game will be available to watch locally on TSN and MSG. Fans can also stream the game on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Knicks (-200), Raptors (+170)

Spread: Knicks -5.5 (-105), Raptors +5.5 (-115)

Total (Over/Under): Over 231.5 (-105), Under 231.5 (-115)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors preview

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (Photo Credit: Imagn)

The New York Knicks have had a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign. The addition of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges over the offseason has added some depth and firepower to the lineup, and the Knicks look like serious contenders in the East as we approach the final quarter of the season.

New York is third in the Eastern Conference, with a 33-17 record, going 15-8 on the road and winning seven of its last 10 games.

The Knicks come into the Scotiabank Arena following a 124-118 win over the Houston Rockets. Led by a productive offense, New York has been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last 15 days, winning seven of its last eight games, including double-digit wins over the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jalen Brunson has been the central figure for a Knicks offense that ranks second in the Eastern Conference, with 117.9 points per game. The talented point guard put on a dazzling display against the Rockets on Monday, finishing with 42 points. He leads the Knicks roster in ppg (25.7) and apg (7.5).

The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, will look to build on their exceptional run over the last few weeks. Coach Darko Rajakovic has done a fantastic job of reviving a team that had a sluggish start to the 2024-25 season. The Raptors are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 16-33 record.

Toronto has won eight of its last 10 games since Jan. 13. The Raptors have a 12-14 record at the Scotiabank Arena, and will hope that a boisterous home crowd can push them to a second consecutive victory.

Shooting guard RJ Barrett has been the standout player for the Raptors over the first half of the season. The former Knicks star has been in sensational form, recording 21.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 5.7 apg.

The New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors have met thrice this season, with New York winning all three games.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (Photo Credit: Imagn)

Over his last five starts, Jalen Brunson is averaging 9.8 apg, finishing with at least 10 assists thrice. Brunson's assists total is set at 7.5, which seems low. In what's expected to be a high scoring game, he should go over the 7.5 total.

RJ Barrett, meanwhile, will look to send a message to his previous employer on Tuesday night. The former Duke star has been instrumental in the Raptors' strong run over the last few weeks.

In their 115-108 win over the LA Clippers on Sunday, Barrett led the team in scoring with 20 points. His point total is set at 20.5, which is just around his season average. He should be able to go over that number.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Knicks have the stronger lineup, but the Raptors have plenty going in their favor as they approach Tuesday's clash.

Toronto has lost just once in their last seven games. The Knicks won't have much time to recover after Monday's gruelling contest against the Rockets, where Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges played more than 37 minutes. The fact that Toronto is playing at home will be another big advantage.

The Raptors might not overcome a talented Knicks team but should cover the 5.5 point spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback