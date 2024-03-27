New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024

The hot-shooting New York Knicks will travel North to take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. New York, which holds a 3-0 series advantage, can serve a shutout when they meet again in Canada. Donte DiVincenzo’s sizzling-hot form is expected to cause problems to the hosts’ injury-hampered roster.

The Raptors will face the Knicks without Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, Chris Boucher and R.J. Barrett. Toronto’s offense has unsurprisingly stunk without several key players on the roster. The remaining healthy players will have to hope they get hot to prevent a rout by the surging Big Apple City team.

The Knicks remain without O.G. Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson but they have coped up well without the trio. Josh Hart has been dishing out triple-doubles while DiVincenzo has been red-hot from deep. Jalen Brunson, though, remains the biggest threat that Toronto will have to neutralize.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Scotiabank Arena will host the tussle between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. TSN and MSG are the local networks that will cover the game since it will not be on national TV. Basketball fans outside the said regions can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (-900) vs. Raptors (+600)

Spread: Knicks (-13.0) vs. Raptors (+13.0)

Total (O/U): Knicks (o210.5 -110) vs. Raptors (u210.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Game preview

Donte DiVincenzo has given the New York Knicks another reliable option to hurt opponents. His remarkable 11-for-20 shooting from deep on Monday against the Detroit Pistons is a reminder to the Raptors to keep their eyes peeled. With him running amok, containing Jalen Brunson will become an even bigger problem for the hosts.

Where the Toronto Raptors will generate their points on Wednesday will be an interesting question. Kelly Olynyk, Gary Trent Jr., Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick are not first options on offense. They need to simultaneously have a good game for the Raptors to pull off an upset.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - Isaiah Hartenstein, PG - Jalen Brunson, PG - Miles McBride, SG - Josh Hart and SG - Donte DiVincenzo will start for the New York Knicks.

Precious Achiuwa or Bojan Bogdanovic could come in first to take out McBride. Bogdanovic will add more shooting and veteran savvy to the Knicks while Achiuwa can form a formidable frontline with Hartenstein.

PF - Kelly Olynyk, SG - Gary Trent Jr., G - Ochai Agbaji, G - Javon Freeman-Liberty and G - Gradey Dick will likely open the game for the Toronto Raptors.

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic will again need to be creative with his substitutions. He could let Bruce Brown Jr. come in first for Freeman-Liberty or add more size and length to the wings with Garrett Temple.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

Donte DiVincenzo has a 21.5 over/under points prop on Wednesday. DiVincenzo, who is averaging 35.5 PPG over his last two games, will likely have another big scoring night against Toronto’s walking wounded lineup. He is likely zooming past his points prop.

Kelly Olynyk will be asked to score more with all the injuries the Raptors are dealing with. The Canadian, who is averaging 13.2 PPG this month, could get over his 12.5 over/under points prop.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

Unless the New York Knicks overlook the Toronto Raptors, the game is likely going to be rout favoring the visitors. The Knicks could easily leap past the Raptors’ +13 spread if they don’t take their foot off the gas.