The New York Knicks are currently on a 4-win record and will hope to continue this strong run as they face the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. The Knicks will miss out on four players during the fixture. Center Mitchell Robinson, forwards Precious Achiuwa and Kevin McCullar Jr., and guard Miles McBride will all miss out.

The Utah Jazz are on an opposite streak to the Knicks, having lost four games in a row. The Jazz too will miss four players during the fixture: Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Kyle Fillipowski, and Taylor Hendricks.

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks Preview, Predictions, Starting Lineups, Odds and Betting Tips

The Delta Center in Utah will host the Knicks-Jazz matchup on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 5:00 PM ET. Basketball fans can catch the action by subscribing to the NBA Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (-400) vs. Jazz (+315)

Spread: Knicks (-8.5) vs. Jazz (+8.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks (o229.5 -113) vs. Jazz (u229.5 -110)

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz preview

Donning a 4-4 away record, it is going to be interesting to see how the New York Knicks approach this fixture. Both teams have been on polar opposite runs and the Utah Jazz are struggling at home, having only won two games at the Delta Center. Despite beating the Mavericks in their last home game, the Jazz will have to hope for a similar result as they have struggled on both sides of the court.

The New York Knicks, on the other hand, have won four games in a row. Beating the Phoenix Suns away from home in their last game, the Knicks will be hopeful of keeping track with the league leaders in the East. Currently, three games behind the Celtics and six below the Cavaliers in the standings, the Knicks will be aiming for the top spot.

Both sides will be hopeful of a win since it will have a huge effect on their outlook for the rest of the season. The Knicks will be relying on Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to get them the win while the Jazz will rely on Lauri Markkanen in the absence of Jordan Clarkson.

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

New York Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Mikal Bridges | SF: Josh Hart | PF: OG Anunoby |

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Utah Jazz

PG: Keyonte George | SG: Colin Sexton | SF: Laur Markkanen | PF: John Collins |

C: Drew Eubanks

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz betting picks

With a struggling and injury-laden Utah Jazz side that will be missing out on key defensive players, Karl-Anthony Towns could top his 26.5 points (O/U) points prop.

Jalen Brunson, who has been averaging above 30 points in his last four games, could be another pick. The former Vilanova star has a high possibility of passing his 27.5 (O/U) points prop and should be kept an eye on as well.

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz prediction

The New York Knicks will be the favorites on the night as they travel to a struggling Utah Jazz side. While the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Filipowski will miss out, the Utah Jazz do have good replacements but will need to start quickly if they are to win the fixture.

Despite this, the New York Knicks will be in command and should achieve their -8.5 spread come Saturday night.

