New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - February 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for an enticing clash in the Eastern Conference this Friday as the Washington Wizards host the New York Knicks for their first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

At the start of the campaign, the Washington Wizards were looking primed to reach new heights, powered by their dynamic backcourt duo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks prospects looked underwhelming, with and analysts expecting them to be a lottery team. Fast forward to the second month of the season and it's the New York Knicks who enter this contest as the favorites, as the Washington Wizards struggle to save their fading playoff hopes.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 12th, 2021 7:00 PM ET. (Saturday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks recently acquired Derrick Rose via a trade with the Detroit Pistons. The 12-year veteran came out with a bang in his debut, scoring 14 points and dishing out three assists in 20 minutes on the floor.

D-Rose showed flashes of his former self with some eye-popping dimes and drives to the rim. Although the New York Knicks lost the game to the Heat by two points, Rose's introduction seems to have resulted in a significant improvement in their offense with his addition.

Derrick Rose's 1st half!

10 PTS (3/4 FG, 2/2 3PT) & 3 AST in 11 MINS



🌹 #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/E4UfezAO30 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 10, 2021

The New York Knicks will now battle the Washington Wizards on Friday in what could be an exciting showdown between two teams looking to make the playoffs after missing out last year.

Rose will come off the bench with the second unit in this encounter. Still, his matchup in the backcourt with the dynamic duo of Beal and Westbrook could result in some highlight plays and, more importantly, decide the result of this game.

Key Player - Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks

Derrick Rose returning to play for his former coach Tom Thibodeau just feels right and the Chicago reunion is now complete in New York. Thibodeau, Rose, and Taj Gibson, worked together on an electric Bulls lineup that reached the Eastern Conference Finals back in 2011.

Derrick Rose has a lot left in the tank and will add another layer to the New York Knicks offense this campaign. Under coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have transformed into a top-tier defensive team. With Rose's offensive prowess, they can now match up with the league's better offenses.

While there is a lot of basketball left to be played, the New York Knicks are looking primed to end their playoff drought this season.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfred Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Reggie Bullock, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards are competing with the Detroit Pistons for the worst season record in the East this season.

The Washington Wizards have gone 3-7 in their last ten matchups and will enter this contest on the back of another loss, this time against the Toronto Raptors 137-115.

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook scored more than 20 points apiece but could not stop the resurgent Raptors from handing the Wizards their 16th loss of the campaign.

The Washington Wizards shot just 29% from the three-point line, making 12 of 41 attempts from the deep. They will have to do much better in their fixture with the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook is one of the finest to ever grace the NBA hardwood. That said, his career has been trending downwards since his MVP season post-Kevin Durant's departure to San Francisco.

Westbrook struggled during his stint with the Houston Rockets last year and is having the worst career season with the Washington Wizards this time around.

With Beal firing on all cylinders almost every night, it can be argued that the key to turning things around lies in Westbrook's hands. If he can find his rhythm and start producing at a consistently high-level, as he did against the Brooklyn Nets, the Washington Wizards can still make the postseason.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Davis Bertans, F Rui Hachimura, C Alex Len.

Knicks vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards have been unpredictable this season and have not fared well at home, going 2-8.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have been bolstered by Derrick Rose re-joining their side and will hope to bounce back with a win after suffering two consecutive losses.

Julius Randle has been playing some inspired basketball for his side and will be determined to keep the Knicks within close range of the top eight teams in the East. The New York Knicks are the favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Knicks vs Wizards?

The game between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards will be telecast on NBC Sports Washington and the MSG network. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.