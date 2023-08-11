Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Prediction & Game Preview - August 11, 2023 | WNBA

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Prediction & Game Preview - August 11, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 11, 2023 12:27 GMT
Dallas Wings v New York Liberty
WNBA: New York Liberty will face the Chicago Sky

On Friday, August 11, the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky will go head-to-head in an Eastern Conference matchup. The New York Liberty have won eight of their last 10 games and currently find themselves enjoying a four-game win streak. Whereas, the Chicago Sky have lost six in their last 10, including a loss in their last outing.

Currently, the New York Liberty lead the WNBA Eastern Conference after 22 wins in 28 game. Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky are fifth in the conference, sitting above the Indiana Fever - who currently boast the worst win percentage in the WNBA.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Chicago Sky shocked the New York Liberty by stealing an 86-82 victory. Hence, Liberty will likely be looking to exact some revenge following that loss.

With the game set to take place at the Barclay's center, it's worth noting that the Chicago Sky have a better record on the road than they do at home, which could work to their advantage as they face one of the best teams in the league.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Prediction

The Chicago Sky may have snatched a win in their last meeting with the New York Liberty, but it's unlikely to happen again. Outside of the Las Vegas Aces, Chicago is facing the best team in the league. New York is littered with talent throughout their roster - all of whom can swing games in the blink of an eye.

As such, the New York Liberty will enter their contest against Chicago as genuine favorites to win the game and add to their already loft win total as we get closer to the postseason.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Chicago Sky Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ivana Dojkic
G5-11 ft154 lbsDECEMBER 24, 1997RCROATIA/CROATIA
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
F-C6-3 ft204 lbsJULY 26, 1999RSOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON
Joyner Holmes
F6-3 ft210 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19983 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Jordan Horston
G-F6-2 ft165 lbsMAY 21, 2001RTENNESSEE/USA
Jewell Loyd
G5-11 ft165 lbsOCTOBER 5, 19938 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Ezi Magbegor
C6-4 ft181 lbsAUGUST 13, 19993 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Jade Melbourne
G5-11 ft145 lbsAUGUST 18, 2002RAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Kia Nurse
G6-0 ft181 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/CANADA
Mercedes Russell
C6-6 ft195 lbsJULY 27, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Yvonne Turner
G5-10 ft127 lbsOCTOBER 13, 19874 yrsNEBRASKA/USA
Sami Whitcomb
G5-10 ft154 lbsJULY 20, 19886 yrsWASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA
Gabby Williams
F5-11 ft172 lbsSEPTEMBER 9, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch

Sabrina Ionescu is coming into the contest against the Chicago Sky on the back of a 31-point, 7-assist night and will likely be looking to have another big performance against the Chicago Sky. Ionescu also hit six threes in her last outing, which would create some perimeter pressure on Chicago's defense.

Breanna Stewart is the New York Liberty's leading scorer, averaging 22.7 per game, and will also be a significant factor in whether the Liberty records a victory on Friday night.

For the Chicago Sky, Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams will be the two focal points of the offense, while Alanna Smith's rebounding will be a key part of how Chicago look to control the tempo of the game.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...