New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Prediction & Game Preview - August 11, 2023 | WNBA

On Friday, August 11, the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky will go head-to-head in an Eastern Conference matchup. The New York Liberty have won eight of their last 10 games and currently find themselves enjoying a four-game win streak. Whereas, the Chicago Sky have lost six in their last 10, including a loss in their last outing.

Currently, the New York Liberty lead the WNBA Eastern Conference after 22 wins in 28 game. Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky are fifth in the conference, sitting above the Indiana Fever - who currently boast the worst win percentage in the WNBA.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Chicago Sky shocked the New York Liberty by stealing an 86-82 victory. Hence, Liberty will likely be looking to exact some revenge following that loss.

With the game set to take place at the Barclay's center, it's worth noting that the Chicago Sky have a better record on the road than they do at home, which could work to their advantage as they face one of the best teams in the league.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Prediction

The Chicago Sky may have snatched a win in their last meeting with the New York Liberty, but it's unlikely to happen again. Outside of the Las Vegas Aces, Chicago is facing the best team in the league. New York is littered with talent throughout their roster - all of whom can swing games in the blink of an eye.

As such, the New York Liberty will enter their contest against Chicago as genuine favorites to win the game and add to their already loft win total as we get closer to the postseason.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Chicago Sky Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ivana Dojkic G 5-11 ft 154 lbs DECEMBER 24, 1997 R CROATIA/CROATIA Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu F-C 6-3 ft 204 lbs JULY 26, 1999 R SOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON Joyner Holmes F 6-3 ft 210 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1998 3 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Jordan Horston G-F 6-2 ft 165 lbs MAY 21, 2001 R TENNESSEE/USA Jewell Loyd G 5-11 ft 165 lbs OCTOBER 5, 1993 8 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Ezi Magbegor C 6-4 ft 181 lbs AUGUST 13, 1999 3 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Jade Melbourne G 5-11 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 18, 2002 R AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Kia Nurse G 6-0 ft 181 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/CANADA Mercedes Russell C 6-6 ft 195 lbs JULY 27, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Yvonne Turner G 5-10 ft 127 lbs OCTOBER 13, 1987 4 yrs NEBRASKA/USA Sami Whitcomb G 5-10 ft 154 lbs JULY 20, 1988 6 yrs WASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA Gabby Williams F 5-11 ft 172 lbs SEPTEMBER 9, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch

Sabrina Ionescu is coming into the contest against the Chicago Sky on the back of a 31-point, 7-assist night and will likely be looking to have another big performance against the Chicago Sky. Ionescu also hit six threes in her last outing, which would create some perimeter pressure on Chicago's defense.

Breanna Stewart is the New York Liberty's leading scorer, averaging 22.7 per game, and will also be a significant factor in whether the Liberty records a victory on Friday night.

For the Chicago Sky, Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams will be the two focal points of the offense, while Alanna Smith's rebounding will be a key part of how Chicago look to control the tempo of the game.

