New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Prediction & Game Preview - August 11, 2023 | WNBA

On Friday, August 11, the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky will go head-to-head in an Eastern Conference matchup. The New York Liberty have won eight of their last 10 games and currently find themselves enjoying a four-game win streak. Whereas, the Chicago Sky have lost six in their last 10, including a loss in their last outing.
Currently, the New York Liberty lead the WNBA Eastern Conference after 22 wins in 28 game. Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky are fifth in the conference, sitting above the Indiana Fever - who currently boast the worst win percentage in the WNBA.
In the last meeting between these two teams, the Chicago Sky shocked the New York Liberty by stealing an 86-82 victory. Hence, Liberty will likely be looking to exact some revenge following that loss.
With the game set to take place at the Barclay's center, it's worth noting that the Chicago Sky have a better record on the road than they do at home, which could work to their advantage as they face one of the best teams in the league.
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Prediction
The Chicago Sky may have snatched a win in their last meeting with the New York Liberty, but it's unlikely to happen again. Outside of the Las Vegas Aces, Chicago is facing the best team in the league. New York is littered with talent throughout their roster - all of whom can swing games in the blink of an eye.
As such, the New York Liberty will enter their contest against Chicago as genuine favorites to win the game and add to their already loft win total as we get closer to the postseason.
New York Liberty Roster
Chicago Sky Roster
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ION, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.
The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch
Sabrina Ionescu is coming into the contest against the Chicago Sky on the back of a 31-point, 7-assist night and will likely be looking to have another big performance against the Chicago Sky. Ionescu also hit six threes in her last outing, which would create some perimeter pressure on Chicago's defense.
Breanna Stewart is the New York Liberty's leading scorer, averaging 22.7 per game, and will also be a significant factor in whether the Liberty records a victory on Friday night.
For the Chicago Sky, Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams will be the two focal points of the offense, while Alanna Smith's rebounding will be a key part of how Chicago look to control the tempo of the game.
