New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky prediction & game preview - September 3, 2023 | WNBA

The Chicago Sky face off against Eastern Conference Leaders New York Liberty in the WNBA on Sunday, September 3.
New York is on a five-game win streak and won 80.6% of their games this season. The Sky, meanwhile, have won their last two games but are fifth in the East. They've lost 21 of their 36 games this season, meaning they're unlikely to qualify for the playoffs. Nevertheless, Chicago will look to halt the Liberty's win streak and gain some bragging rights.
In the last meeting between these two teams, the Liberty recorded an 89-73 victory over the Sky. They will feel confident of producing a similar performance and a similar outcome.
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky prediction
New York is a heavy favorite against Chicago. After a strong season, where they have looked like serious championship contenders, there aren't many games that New York is seen as the underdog.
However, the Sky could relish the showdown, which they're expected to lose, as it will allow them to play freely. As such, the Liberty will need to be at or near their best if they want to secure their 30th win of the season.
New York Liberty Roster
Chicago Sky Roster
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN2, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch
New York has been solid all season, courtesy of great performances form multiple players. However, the performances of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Courtney Vandersloot have been integral to their success.
As such, the Liberty could look to the quartet to help secure them another victory. The additional impact from Betnijah Laney and Marine Johannes could also ensure that New York wins by a big margin.
For the Sky, Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey and Elizabeth Williams will have a lot of pressure on their shoulders, as they're counted on to put in a big performance.
