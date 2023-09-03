Basketball
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky prediction & game preview - September 3, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 03, 2023 10:40 GMT
New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces
New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky prediction & game preview

The Chicago Sky face off against Eastern Conference Leaders New York Liberty in the WNBA on Sunday, September 3.

New York is on a five-game win streak and won 80.6% of their games this season. The Sky, meanwhile, have won their last two games but are fifth in the East. They've lost 21 of their 36 games this season, meaning they're unlikely to qualify for the playoffs. Nevertheless, Chicago will look to halt the Liberty's win streak and gain some bragging rights.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Liberty recorded an 89-73 victory over the Sky. They will feel confident of producing a similar performance and a similar outcome.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky prediction

New York is a heavy favorite against Chicago. After a strong season, where they have looked like serious championship contenders, there aren't many games that New York is seen as the underdog.

However, the Sky could relish the showdown, which they're expected to lose, as it will allow them to play freely. As such, the Liberty will need to be at or near their best if they want to secure their 30th win of the season.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Chicago Sky Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ivana Dojkic
G5-11 ft154 lbsDECEMBER 24, 1997RCROATIA/CROATIA
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
F-C6-3 ft204 lbsJULY 26, 1999RSOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON
Joyner Holmes
F6-3 ft210 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19983 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Jordan Horston
G-F6-2 ft165 lbsMAY 21, 2001RTENNESSEE/USA
Jewell Loyd
G5-11 ft165 lbsOCTOBER 5, 19938 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Ezi Magbegor
C6-4 ft181 lbsAUGUST 13, 19993 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Jade Melbourne
G5-11 ft145 lbsAUGUST 18, 2002RAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Kia Nurse
G6-0 ft181 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/CANADA
Mercedes Russell
C6-6 ft195 lbsJULY 27, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Yvonne Turner
G5-10 ft127 lbsOCTOBER 13, 19874 yrsNEBRASKA/USA
Sami Whitcomb
G5-10 ft154 lbsJULY 20, 19886 yrsWASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA
Gabby Williams
F5-11 ft172 lbsSEPTEMBER 9, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN2, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch

New York has been solid all season, courtesy of great performances form multiple players. However, the performances of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Courtney Vandersloot have been integral to their success.

As such, the Liberty could look to the quartet to help secure them another victory. The additional impact from Betnijah Laney and Marine Johannes could also ensure that New York wins by a big margin.

For the Sky, Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey and Elizabeth Williams will have a lot of pressure on their shoulders, as they're counted on to put in a big performance.

