New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky prediction & game preview - September 3, 2023 | WNBA

The Chicago Sky face off against Eastern Conference Leaders New York Liberty in the WNBA on Sunday, September 3.

New York is on a five-game win streak and won 80.6% of their games this season. The Sky, meanwhile, have won their last two games but are fifth in the East. They've lost 21 of their 36 games this season, meaning they're unlikely to qualify for the playoffs. Nevertheless, Chicago will look to halt the Liberty's win streak and gain some bragging rights.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Liberty recorded an 89-73 victory over the Sky. They will feel confident of producing a similar performance and a similar outcome.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky prediction

New York is a heavy favorite against Chicago. After a strong season, where they have looked like serious championship contenders, there aren't many games that New York is seen as the underdog.

However, the Sky could relish the showdown, which they're expected to lose, as it will allow them to play freely. As such, the Liberty will need to be at or near their best if they want to secure their 30th win of the season.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Chicago Sky Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ivana Dojkic G 5-11 ft 154 lbs DECEMBER 24, 1997 R CROATIA/CROATIA Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu F-C 6-3 ft 204 lbs JULY 26, 1999 R SOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON Joyner Holmes F 6-3 ft 210 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1998 3 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Jordan Horston G-F 6-2 ft 165 lbs MAY 21, 2001 R TENNESSEE/USA Jewell Loyd G 5-11 ft 165 lbs OCTOBER 5, 1993 8 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Ezi Magbegor C 6-4 ft 181 lbs AUGUST 13, 1999 3 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Jade Melbourne G 5-11 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 18, 2002 R AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Kia Nurse G 6-0 ft 181 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/CANADA Mercedes Russell C 6-6 ft 195 lbs JULY 27, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Yvonne Turner G 5-10 ft 127 lbs OCTOBER 13, 1987 4 yrs NEBRASKA/USA Sami Whitcomb G 5-10 ft 154 lbs JULY 20, 1988 6 yrs WASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA Gabby Williams F 5-11 ft 172 lbs SEPTEMBER 9, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN2, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch

New York has been solid all season, courtesy of great performances form multiple players. However, the performances of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Courtney Vandersloot have been integral to their success.

As such, the Liberty could look to the quartet to help secure them another victory. The additional impact from Betnijah Laney and Marine Johannes could also ensure that New York wins by a big margin.

For the Sky, Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey and Elizabeth Williams will have a lot of pressure on their shoulders, as they're counted on to put in a big performance.

