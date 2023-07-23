New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 23, 2023 | WNBA

On Sunday, July 23, the New York Liberty will face the Indiana Fever in a top-versus-bottom clash of the Eastern Conference. The New York Liberty have been dominant throughout the 2023 WNBA season, having won 15 of their first 20 contests.

The Fever, on the other hand, have lost 15 of their first 21 games and have struggled in front of their own fans, losing 7-of-8 on their home floor. Only the Las Vegas Aces boast a better record than the New York Liberty, while the Connecticut Sun is hot on their heels, too.

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever Prediction

The New York Liberty are among the top-3 rosters in the WNBA this season and have proven their credentials as potential championship contenders throughout the year. As such, you can't look past them securing a win over the Fever on Sunday as they look to keep control of the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana will head into the contest against New York, having snapped their losing streak, and may be hoping to ride the momentum into a strong performance against the Liberty. Nevertheless, Indiana's chances of making the playoffs are long gone, so they may struggle to find the necessary motivation to dig deep and claw out an impressive win.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney G-F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby F-G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Indiana Fever Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Grace Berger G 6-0 ft 160 lbs JUNE 3, 1999 R INDIANA/USA Aliyah Boston F-C 6-5 ft 220 lbs DECEMBER 11, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Maya Caldwell G 5-11 ft 160 lbs DECEMBER 15, 1998 1 yrs GEORGIA/USA Emma Cannon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs JUNE 1, 1989 4 yrs FLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA Lexie Hull G 6-1 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 13, 1999 1 yrs STANFORD/USA Kelsey Mitchell G 5-8 ft 160 lbs NOVEMBER 12, 1995 5 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Victaria Saxton F 6-2 ft 181 lbs NOVEMBER 10, 1999 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA NaLyssa Smith F 6-4 ft 185 lbs AUGUST 8, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Victoria Vivians G 6-1 ft 183 lbs NOVEMBER 17, 1994 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Kristy Wallace G 5-11 ft 157 lbs JANUARY 3, 1996 1 yrs BAYLOR/AUSTRALIA Erica Wheeler G 5-7 ft 143 lbs MAY 2, 1991 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Amanda Zahui B C 6-4 ft 184 lbs SEPTEMBER 8, 1993 7 yrs MINNESOTA/SWEDEN

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: Where to Watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: Players to Watch

Sabrina Ionescu continues to prove herself as one of the WNBA's most elite offensive players. Throughout the 2023 WNBA season, Ionescu is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game, proving her dominance on both ends of the court.

The New York Liberty can also call on Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney, who both project to be good fits for their matchups against the Fever.

For Indiana, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith will lead their offensive charge against the New York Liberty, while Kelsey Mitchell will be the team's go-to scorer throughout the contest. Indiana also has Kristy Wallace to fall back on, as she provides consistent production across the board.

Nevertheless, the New York Liberty have a deeper rotation with additional talent and should overcome the Fever throughout the contest.

