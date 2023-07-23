Basketball
New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 23, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 23, 2023 10:30 GMT
2023 WNBA All-Star Friday
2023 WNBA All-Star Friday

On Sunday, July 23, the New York Liberty will face the Indiana Fever in a top-versus-bottom clash of the Eastern Conference. The New York Liberty have been dominant throughout the 2023 WNBA season, having won 15 of their first 20 contests.

The Fever, on the other hand, have lost 15 of their first 21 games and have struggled in front of their own fans, losing 7-of-8 on their home floor. Only the Las Vegas Aces boast a better record than the New York Liberty, while the Connecticut Sun is hot on their heels, too.

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever Prediction

The New York Liberty are among the top-3 rosters in the WNBA this season and have proven their credentials as potential championship contenders throughout the year. As such, you can't look past them securing a win over the Fever on Sunday as they look to keep control of the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana will head into the contest against New York, having snapped their losing streak, and may be hoping to ride the momentum into a strong performance against the Liberty. Nevertheless, Indiana's chances of making the playoffs are long gone, so they may struggle to find the necessary motivation to dig deep and claw out an impressive win.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
G-F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
F-G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Indiana Fever Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Grace Berger
G6-0 ft160 lbsJUNE 3, 1999RINDIANA/USA
Aliyah Boston
F-C6-5 ft220 lbsDECEMBER 11, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Maya Caldwell
G5-11 ft160 lbsDECEMBER 15, 19981 yrsGEORGIA/USA
Emma Cannon
F6-2 ft190 lbsJUNE 1, 19894 yrsFLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA
Lexie Hull
G6-1 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 13, 19991 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Kelsey Mitchell
G5-8 ft160 lbsNOVEMBER 12, 19955 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Victaria Saxton
F6-2 ft181 lbsNOVEMBER 10, 1999RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
NaLyssa Smith
F6-4 ft185 lbsAUGUST 8, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Victoria Vivians
G6-1 ft183 lbsNOVEMBER 17, 19944 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Kristy Wallace
G5-11 ft157 lbsJANUARY 3, 19961 yrsBAYLOR/AUSTRALIA
Erica Wheeler
G5-7 ft143 lbsMAY 2, 19917 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Amanda Zahui B
C6-4 ft184 lbsSEPTEMBER 8, 19937 yrsMINNESOTA/SWEDEN

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: Where to Watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: Players to Watch

Sabrina Ionescu continues to prove herself as one of the WNBA's most elite offensive players. Throughout the 2023 WNBA season, Ionescu is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game, proving her dominance on both ends of the court.

The New York Liberty can also call on Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney, who both project to be good fits for their matchups against the Fever.

For Indiana, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith will lead their offensive charge against the New York Liberty, while Kelsey Mitchell will be the team's go-to scorer throughout the contest. Indiana also has Kristy Wallace to fall back on, as she provides consistent production across the board.

Nevertheless, the New York Liberty have a deeper rotation with additional talent and should overcome the Fever throughout the contest.

