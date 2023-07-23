New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 23, 2023 | WNBA

On Sunday, July 23, the New York Liberty will face the Indiana Fever in a top-versus-bottom clash of the Eastern Conference. The New York Liberty have been dominant throughout the 2023 WNBA season, having won 15 of their first 20 contests.
The Fever, on the other hand, have lost 15 of their first 21 games and have struggled in front of their own fans, losing 7-of-8 on their home floor. Only the Las Vegas Aces boast a better record than the New York Liberty, while the Connecticut Sun is hot on their heels, too.
New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever Prediction
The New York Liberty are among the top-3 rosters in the WNBA this season and have proven their credentials as potential championship contenders throughout the year. As such, you can't look past them securing a win over the Fever on Sunday as they look to keep control of the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
Indiana will head into the contest against New York, having snapped their losing streak, and may be hoping to ride the momentum into a strong performance against the Liberty. Nevertheless, Indiana's chances of making the playoffs are long gone, so they may struggle to find the necessary motivation to dig deep and claw out an impressive win.
New York Liberty Roster
Indiana Fever Roster
New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: Where to Watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: Players to Watch
Sabrina Ionescu continues to prove herself as one of the WNBA's most elite offensive players. Throughout the 2023 WNBA season, Ionescu is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game, proving her dominance on both ends of the court.
The New York Liberty can also call on Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney, who both project to be good fits for their matchups against the Fever.
For Indiana, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith will lead their offensive charge against the New York Liberty, while Kelsey Mitchell will be the team's go-to scorer throughout the contest. Indiana also has Kristy Wallace to fall back on, as she provides consistent production across the board.
Nevertheless, the New York Liberty have a deeper rotation with additional talent and should overcome the Fever throughout the contest.
