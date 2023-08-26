Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - August 26, 2023 | WNBA

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - August 26, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 26, 2023 10:49 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v New York Liberty
Minnesota Lynx v New York Liberty, WNBA Preview

Throughout the WNBA regular season, the New York Liberty have kept pace with the Las Vegas Aces. As such, New York sits second overall in the WNBA, boasting a win rate of 78.8%. On Saturday, August 26, New York will face the Minnesota Lynx, with both teams entering the contest on a two-game win streak.

Minnesota has a .500 record over 34 games and sits firmly in contention for a trip to the postseason. Nevertheless, a game against the Liberty is never easy, especially this late in the season when teams begin to ramp up their level of play and intensity.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Liberty won, defeating the Lynx 76-66 on August 5. New York will be expecting to have similar success in their upcoming meeting with Minnesota, while the Lynx will be hoping to even the score.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: Prediction

The New York Liberty have only lost seven games all season, 10 fewer than the Minnesota Lynx. As such, New York will enter their upcoming contest as the heavy favorites to secure a victory.

While the Lynx are no pushovers, they are at least a level below the Liberty in terms of roster depth and talent. Sabrina Ionescu's perimeter scoring ability will also test Minnesota's defensive system and flexibility.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Minnesota Lynx roster

Player and No.

Position

Diamond Miller (#1)

Guard

Lindsay Allen (#2)

Guard

Kayana Taylor (#4)

Guard

Rachel Banham (#15)

Guard

Kayla McBride (#21)

Guard

Tiffany Mitchell (#25)

Guard

Aerial Powers (#3)

Forward

Bridget Carleton (#6)

Forward

Jessica Shepard (#10)

Forward

Natalie Achonwa (#11)

Forward

Dorka Juhasz (#14)

Forward

Emily Engstler (#22)

Forward

Napheesa Collier (#24)

Forward

Nikolina Milic (#31)

Forward

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on YES, BSN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: Players to watch

Breanna Stewart will be heading into the Liberty's game against the Lynx following a 24-point, 12-rebound outing in her last game. Jonquel Jones also had a similar production, registering 21 points and 14 rebounds. Stewart and Jones will be joined by Sabrina Ionescu as the Liberty's 'big three' will look to dominate on both sides of the court.

Of course, Courtney Vandersloot will also be expecting to make a big impact, while Betnijah Laney is also a threat to put up big numbers on offense.

For the Lynx, Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and Tiffany Mitchell all head into the August 26 game on the back of a good performance and will be looking to repeat their production against one of the best teams in the WNBA.

Diamond Miller has also been impressive throughout the season, while both Dorka Juhasz and Jessica Shepard provide diverse impact in lesser roles.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...