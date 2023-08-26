New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - August 26, 2023 | WNBA

Throughout the WNBA regular season, the New York Liberty have kept pace with the Las Vegas Aces. As such, New York sits second overall in the WNBA, boasting a win rate of 78.8%. On Saturday, August 26, New York will face the Minnesota Lynx, with both teams entering the contest on a two-game win streak.

Minnesota has a .500 record over 34 games and sits firmly in contention for a trip to the postseason. Nevertheless, a game against the Liberty is never easy, especially this late in the season when teams begin to ramp up their level of play and intensity.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Liberty won, defeating the Lynx 76-66 on August 5. New York will be expecting to have similar success in their upcoming meeting with Minnesota, while the Lynx will be hoping to even the score.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: Prediction

The New York Liberty have only lost seven games all season, 10 fewer than the Minnesota Lynx. As such, New York will enter their upcoming contest as the heavy favorites to secure a victory.

While the Lynx are no pushovers, they are at least a level below the Liberty in terms of roster depth and talent. Sabrina Ionescu's perimeter scoring ability will also test Minnesota's defensive system and flexibility.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Minnesota Lynx roster

Player and No. Position Diamond Miller (#1) Guard Lindsay Allen (#2) Guard Kayana Taylor (#4) Guard Rachel Banham (#15) Guard Kayla McBride (#21) Guard Tiffany Mitchell (#25) Guard Aerial Powers (#3) Forward Bridget Carleton (#6) Forward Jessica Shepard (#10) Forward Natalie Achonwa (#11) Forward Dorka Juhasz (#14) Forward Emily Engstler (#22) Forward Napheesa Collier (#24) Forward Nikolina Milic (#31) Forward

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on YES, BSN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: Players to watch

Breanna Stewart will be heading into the Liberty's game against the Lynx following a 24-point, 12-rebound outing in her last game. Jonquel Jones also had a similar production, registering 21 points and 14 rebounds. Stewart and Jones will be joined by Sabrina Ionescu as the Liberty's 'big three' will look to dominate on both sides of the court.

Of course, Courtney Vandersloot will also be expecting to make a big impact, while Betnijah Laney is also a threat to put up big numbers on offense.

For the Lynx, Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and Tiffany Mitchell all head into the August 26 game on the back of a good performance and will be looking to repeat their production against one of the best teams in the WNBA.

Diamond Miller has also been impressive throughout the season, while both Dorka Juhasz and Jessica Shepard provide diverse impact in lesser roles.

