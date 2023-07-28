New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - July 28, 2023 | WNBA

The New York Liberty will be on the second night of a back-to-back when they face the Minnesota Lynx. New York won their contest against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, July 27, 95-84, and will enter their game against Minnesota full of confidence and momentum.

The Lynx are also playing on the tail end of a back-to-back, having defeated the Washington Mystics on Thursday, but will now face a much sterner challenge in the shape of the Liberty.

Heading into the contest, the Lynx are projected to be without Napheesa Collier, Rachel Banham, and Natalie Achonwa, who will all miss the game due to injury. However, the Liberty has a clean bill of health and will be at full strength for their game against the third-ranked team in the Western Conference.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction

While both teams are coming into their upcoming game on the back of a victory, the Liberty has proven to be among the best teams in the WNBA this season. As such, Minnesota will be the underdog in their contest against the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference.

New York has a winning record at home and on the road, while the Lynx are a .500 road team and have lost 8 of their 13 games in front of their own crowd. With such inconsistencies in their game, the Lynx will have to be at their very best if they want a chance at inflicting the sixth defeat of the Liberty's season.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney G-F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby F-G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Player and No. Position Diamond Miller (#1) Guard Lindsay Allen (#2) Guard Kayana Taylor (#4) Guard Rachel Banham (#15) Guard Kayla McBride (#21) Guard Tiffany Mitchell (#25) Guard Aerial Powers (#3) Forward Bridget Carleton (#6) Forward Jessica Shepard (#10) Forward Natalie Achonwa (#11) Forward Dorka Juhasz (#14) Forward Emily Engstler (#22) Forward Napheesa Collier (#24) Forward Nikolina Milic (#31) Forward

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

Against the Atlanta Dream, Breanna Stewart had a big scoring night, registering 33 points and 12 rebounds for the Liberty, while Jonquel Jones also had a double-double performance of her own, dropping 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Courtney Vandersloot will also have a big part to play for New York, as her playmaking skills could cause serious issues for the Lynx defense.

On the other side of the court, Diamond Miller will be out to replicate her 21-point performance from Thursday night, while Kayla McBride will likely be the secondary scoring option. Lindsay Allen will likely feature heavily, too, as she looks to control the pace of play.

