New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

The Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty face the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, July 25, in the WNBA. Seattle sits bottom of the Western Conference and dead-last in the WNBA, having won just 4 of 22 games in 2023.
Playing away from home will also be a daunting challenge for the Storm, as they have lost five straight games and registered just two road wins all season. On the other side of the coin, New York has won eight of their 11 home games this season and boast an overall win percentage of 76.2.
On the plus side, neither team has any injury concerns and should have their full rosters available.
New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Prediction
Given the Seattle Storm's difficult season so far and inability to string wins, it's tough to look past the Liberty as heavy favorites.
New York is second to only the Las Vegas Aces in terms of record and is among the strongest rosters in the WNBA. Meanwhile, the Storm are likely to be looking at their current roster and planning improvements in the off-season.
Seattle is more than capable of registering a surprise win on Tuesday evening. However, it's highly unlikely, given their road struggles and what we've seen from them in the season so far.
New York Liberty roster
Seattle Storm roster
New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN 3, YES App, Fox 13+, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Players to watch
When it comes to the New York Liberty, you can never look past Sabrina Ionescu as a focal point of offense. This season, Ionescu is averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists - proving her value as an all-around offensive talent and one of the more difficult WNBA players to contain at the offensive end.
Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot continue to impress for the Liberty, too, and should be relied upon to make their presence felt aagainst Seattle. For the Storm, Jordan Horston and Ezi Magbegor have been impressive this season, despite their team's struggles.
Expect Seattle to look to feature Horston and Magbegor whenever possible, but the Liberty will likely be ready for whatever Seattle throws their way.
