New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

The Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty face the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, July 25, in the WNBA. Seattle sits bottom of the Western Conference and dead-last in the WNBA, having won just 4 of 22 games in 2023.

Playing away from home will also be a daunting challenge for the Storm, as they have lost five straight games and registered just two road wins all season. On the other side of the coin, New York has won eight of their 11 home games this season and boast an overall win percentage of 76.2.

On the plus side, neither team has any injury concerns and should have their full rosters available.

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Prediction

Given the Seattle Storm's difficult season so far and inability to string wins, it's tough to look past the Liberty as heavy favorites.

New York is second to only the Las Vegas Aces in terms of record and is among the strongest rosters in the WNBA. Meanwhile, the Storm are likely to be looking at their current roster and planning improvements in the off-season.

Seattle is more than capable of registering a surprise win on Tuesday evening. However, it's highly unlikely, given their road struggles and what we've seen from them in the season so far.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney G-F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby F-G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Seattle Storm roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP Ivana Dojkic G 5-11 ft 154 lbs DECEMBER 24, 1997 R Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu F-C 6-3 ft 204 lbs JULY 26, 1999 R Joyner Holmes F 6-3 ft 210 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1998 3 yrs Jordan Horston G-F 6-2 ft 165 lbs MAY 21, 2001 R Jewell Loyd G 5-11 ft 165 lbs OCTOBER 5, 1993 8 yrs Ezi Magbegor C 6-4 ft 181 lbs AUGUST 13, 1999 3 yrs Jade Melbourne G 5-11 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 18, 2002 R Kia Nurse G 6-0 ft 181 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1996 4 yrs Mercedes Russell C 6-6 ft 195 lbs JULY 27, 1995 5 yrs Yvonne Turner G 5-10 ft 127 lbs OCTOBER 13, 1987 4 yrs Sami Whitcomb G 5-10 ft 154 lbs JULY 20, 1988 6 yrs Gabby Williams F 5-11 ft 172 lbs SEPTEMBER 9, 1996 4 yrs

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN 3, YES App, Fox 13+, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Players to watch

When it comes to the New York Liberty, you can never look past Sabrina Ionescu as a focal point of offense. This season, Ionescu is averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists - proving her value as an all-around offensive talent and one of the more difficult WNBA players to contain at the offensive end.

Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot continue to impress for the Liberty, too, and should be relied upon to make their presence felt aagainst Seattle. For the Storm, Jordan Horston and Ezi Magbegor have been impressive this season, despite their team's struggles.

Expect Seattle to look to feature Horston and Magbegor whenever possible, but the Liberty will likely be ready for whatever Seattle throws their way.

