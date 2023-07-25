Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 25, 2023 10:48 GMT
New York Liberty v Seattle Storm
New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm WNBA preview

The Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty face the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, July 25, in the WNBA. Seattle sits bottom of the Western Conference and dead-last in the WNBA, having won just 4 of 22 games in 2023.

Playing away from home will also be a daunting challenge for the Storm, as they have lost five straight games and registered just two road wins all season. On the other side of the coin, New York has won eight of their 11 home games this season and boast an overall win percentage of 76.2.

On the plus side, neither team has any injury concerns and should have their full rosters available.

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Prediction

Given the Seattle Storm's difficult season so far and inability to string wins, it's tough to look past the Liberty as heavy favorites.

New York is second to only the Las Vegas Aces in terms of record and is among the strongest rosters in the WNBA. Meanwhile, the Storm are likely to be looking at their current roster and planning improvements in the off-season.

Seattle is more than capable of registering a surprise win on Tuesday evening. However, it's highly unlikely, given their road struggles and what we've seen from them in the season so far.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
G-F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
F-G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Seattle Storm roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXP
Ivana Dojkic
G5-11 ft154 lbsDECEMBER 24, 1997R
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
F-C6-3 ft204 lbsJULY 26, 1999R
Joyner Holmes
F6-3 ft210 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19983 yrs
Jordan Horston
G-F6-2 ft165 lbsMAY 21, 2001R
Jewell Loyd
G5-11 ft165 lbsOCTOBER 5, 19938 yrs
Ezi Magbegor
C6-4 ft181 lbsAUGUST 13, 19993 yrs
Jade Melbourne
G5-11 ft145 lbsAUGUST 18, 2002R
Kia Nurse
G6-0 ft181 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19964 yrs
Mercedes Russell
C6-6 ft195 lbsJULY 27, 19955 yrs
Yvonne Turner
G5-10 ft127 lbsOCTOBER 13, 19874 yrs
Sami Whitcomb
G5-10 ft154 lbsJULY 20, 19886 yrs
Gabby Williams
F5-11 ft172 lbsSEPTEMBER 9, 19964 yrs

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN 3, YES App, Fox 13+, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Players to watch

When it comes to the New York Liberty, you can never look past Sabrina Ionescu as a focal point of offense. This season, Ionescu is averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists - proving her value as an all-around offensive talent and one of the more difficult WNBA players to contain at the offensive end.

Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot continue to impress for the Liberty, too, and should be relied upon to make their presence felt aagainst Seattle. For the Storm, Jordan Horston and Ezi Magbegor have been impressive this season, despite their team's struggles.

Expect Seattle to look to feature Horston and Magbegor whenever possible, but the Liberty will likely be ready for whatever Seattle throws their way.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...