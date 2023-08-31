Basketball

New Zealand vs Mexico Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

By Aseem Aggarwal
Modified Aug 31, 2023 04:29 GMT
Brazil v Mexico - Semi Final: 2020 FIBA Men
Brazil v Mexico - Semi Final: 2020 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament

The FIBA World Cup 2023 Round 1 has officially ended. The top two teams in each group from Round 1 have qualified for Round 2. The bottom two teams in each group will play in the Classification Round for the 17th-32nd places.

New Zealand and Mexico were in the bottom two teams of their respective groups and were placed in Group N of the Classification Round. They will face each other on August 31 at 4:45 A.M. ET.

New Zealand vs Mexico: Team rosters

New Zealand Roster

  • Taylor Britt
  • Walter Brown
  • Flynn Cameron
  • Finn Delany
  • Isaac Fotu
  • Hyrum Harris
  • Shea Ili
  • Izayah Mauriohooho Le'Afa
  • Jordan Ngatai
  • Tohi Smith-Milner
  • Reuben Te Rangi
  • Yannick Wetzell

Mexico Roster

  • Gael Bonilla
  • Moises Andriassi
  • Fabian Jaimes
  • Pako Cruz
  • Paul Stoll
  • Gabriel Giron
  • Orlando Mendez
  • Jorge Gutierrez
  • Jorge Camacho
  • Israel Gutierrez
  • Daniel Amigo
  • Joshua Ibarra

New Zealand vs Mexico: Odds & Prediction

Moneyline: New Zealand: -385, Mexico: +300

Totals (O/U): 161.5

New Zealand is the favored team to win this matchup. They have already won a game in the group stage of the FIBA World Cup against Jordan in a close 95-87 finish in a game that went into overtime.

Moreover, New Zealand went toe-to-toe against Greece despite losing 83-74. They also somewhat hung in against Team USA. At the end of the first quarter, the score read 19-18, with USA leading the way. By half-time, the score was 45-36, which was still within reach, although Team USA pulled away in the second half.

Despite these losses, New Zealand displayed its ability to play against the best talent around the world. They will likely find the Mexico matchup relatively easier after facing teams like the USA and Greece.

Mexico, on the other hand, is yet to win a game in the FIBA World Cup 2023. They have suffered some forgettable losses and are averaging a defeat margin of 26 points per loss. Even against lower-ranked Egypt, Mexico struggled a ton and eventually lost by 28 points in a 100-72 finish. There is little hope for Mexico against New Zealand if they play the way they have been thus far in the FIBA World Cup.

New Zealand vs Mexico: FIBA World Cup Game details

Teams: New Zealand vs Mexico

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 2023, 4:45 a.m. ET.

Location: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharta Sikdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...