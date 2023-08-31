New Zealand vs Mexico Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The FIBA World Cup 2023 Round 1 has officially ended. The top two teams in each group from Round 1 have qualified for Round 2. The bottom two teams in each group will play in the Classification Round for the 17th-32nd places.
New Zealand and Mexico were in the bottom two teams of their respective groups and were placed in Group N of the Classification Round. They will face each other on August 31 at 4:45 A.M. ET.
New Zealand vs Mexico: Team rosters
New Zealand Roster
- Taylor Britt
- Walter Brown
- Flynn Cameron
- Finn Delany
- Isaac Fotu
- Hyrum Harris
- Shea Ili
- Izayah Mauriohooho Le'Afa
- Jordan Ngatai
- Tohi Smith-Milner
- Reuben Te Rangi
- Yannick Wetzell
Mexico Roster
- Gael Bonilla
- Moises Andriassi
- Fabian Jaimes
- Pako Cruz
- Paul Stoll
- Gabriel Giron
- Orlando Mendez
- Jorge Gutierrez
- Jorge Camacho
- Israel Gutierrez
- Daniel Amigo
- Joshua Ibarra
New Zealand vs Mexico: Odds & Prediction
Moneyline: New Zealand: -385, Mexico: +300
Totals (O/U): 161.5
New Zealand is the favored team to win this matchup. They have already won a game in the group stage of the FIBA World Cup against Jordan in a close 95-87 finish in a game that went into overtime.
Moreover, New Zealand went toe-to-toe against Greece despite losing 83-74. They also somewhat hung in against Team USA. At the end of the first quarter, the score read 19-18, with USA leading the way. By half-time, the score was 45-36, which was still within reach, although Team USA pulled away in the second half.
Despite these losses, New Zealand displayed its ability to play against the best talent around the world. They will likely find the Mexico matchup relatively easier after facing teams like the USA and Greece.
Mexico, on the other hand, is yet to win a game in the FIBA World Cup 2023. They have suffered some forgettable losses and are averaging a defeat margin of 26 points per loss. Even against lower-ranked Egypt, Mexico struggled a ton and eventually lost by 28 points in a 100-72 finish. There is little hope for Mexico against New Zealand if they play the way they have been thus far in the FIBA World Cup.
New Zealand vs Mexico: FIBA World Cup Game details
Teams: New Zealand vs Mexico
Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 2023, 4:45 a.m. ET.
Location: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines
