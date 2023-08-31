New Zealand vs Mexico FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 has been quite exciting as Round 1 of the group stage comes to an end. The bottom two teams from each group in Round 1 will now play in the Classification Round.

New Zealand and Mexico feature in Group N of the Classification Round and will fight for a rank between 17-32.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Zealand vs. Mexico, 2023 FIBA World Cup: Game details

Date: August 31, 2023

Time: 4:45 a.m. (ET)

Venue: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Group: N - Egypt, New Zealand, Jordan, Mexico

New Zealand vs. Mexico, 2023 FIBA World Cup: Where to watch?

Fans can watch New Zealand and Mexico face off on August 31 on FIBA's official streaming channel, Courtside 1891.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 games can also be watched on ESPN2 or ESPN+ in the U.S. This also includes the upcoming matchup between New Zealand and Mexico.

New Zealand vs. Mexico: Team rosters

New Zealand Roster

Taylor Britt

Walter Brown

Flynn Cameron

Finn Delany

Isaac Fotu

Hyrum Harris

Shea Ili

Izayah Mauriohooho Le'Afa

Jordan Ngatai

Tohi Smith-Milner

Reuben Te Rangi

Yannick Wetzell

Mexico Roster

Gael Bonilla

Moises Andriassi

Fabian Jaimes

Pako Cruz

Paul Stoll

Gabriel Giron

Orlando Mendez

Jorge Gutierrez

Jorge Camacho

Israel Gutierrez

Daniel Amigo

Joshua Ibarra

New Zealand vs. Mexico: Team comparison

During the Group Stage of the World Cup, Mexico faced a challenging journey and registered three consecutive losses. The team has struggled due to its shooting and defense. Against Egypt, Mexico only converted on 26.1% of their three-point attempts.

Meanwhile, their defensive gaps allowed Egypt to make 60.9% field goals. These numbers are concerning considering that Egypt is not a top-tier team. In fact, Egypt's only win in the FIBA World Cup came against Mexico.

on the other hand, New Zealand displayed some impressive performances despite a loss to Greece. Kiwi star Shea Ili led the charge by contributing 27 points and averaging 18.0 points per game. He is their scoring and assists leader with 7.7 assists per game.

Finn Delany also made a significant impact for New Zealand and recorded a double-double with 14 rebounds against Greece. These individual talents collectively position New Zealand as a strong contender and favorite against Mexico.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)