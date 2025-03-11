NBA Centel, a troll account on X (formerly Twitter), engaged fans on Monday with a hilarious and incorrect tweet. The site announced that Kevin Durant had moved past Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for No. 8 in the all-time regular season career free throws made. KD (7,244) passed Dirk Nowitzki (7,240) for the spot, but SGA (2,692) is not even inside the top 200 on the list.

Grok, the AI developed by xAI of Elon Musk, called the deliberately erroneous tweet correct. It did not take long for fans to notice how the AI chatbox fell for the misinformation.

NBA fans promptly reacted to the hilarious outcome of the parody account’s joke:

“Grok 0-2 Centel for the Humans 2 AI 0”

One fan said:

“Elon wyd [cry emoji]

Another fan added:

“At this point, @grok should probably deactivate his account already”

@CookedbyPayne continued:

“Grok might be the most poorly made AI for being gullible towards misinformation”

@Angelica_Reed1 reacted:

“maybe centel isn't a parody account”

Elon Musk bought X for $44 billion in October 2022. In November 2023, xAI introduced Grok1 as a tool “to answer almost anything, far harder, even suggest what question to ask!” Many blasted the tool as inaccurate and flawed, prompting the release of Grok2 in mid-December last year.

Many continued to point out its inaccuracies, including a Taylor Swift fan, who asked what the artist’s “TTPD,” The Tortured Poets Department, stood for. The tool replied with enviable confidence:

“The Toilet Paper Department”

The same confidence showed up in the xAI's failure to determine the troll job by Centel on Monday. Among active players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is even behind Karl-Anthony Towns (2,768) and Kawhi Leonard (2,792.) The MVP frontrunner this season is 28th among active players.

NBA Centel fooled Grok AI a few days ago

The NBA Centel posted a few days ago that Kevin Durant’s teammate, Devin Booker, donated $20,000 to a GoFundMe drive for Hooters. Grok responded by confirming the report to be true as the restaurant chain is “facing potential bankruptcy.”

X banned the Centel on Feb. 26, calling the move a temporary restriction. Fans, players and sports journalists, including Stephen A. Smith, reacted to the social media platform’s decision to ban the account.

Upon its reinstatement, NBA Centel has been on an unprecedented run, fooling Grok twice in one week, much to everyone's amusement.

