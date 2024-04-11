$1.2 billion worth part owner of Washington Commanders shares touching tribute to O..J. Simpson's passing

Washington Commanders owner Magic Johnson was one of the many people to speak on O.J. Simpson's death. The NBA icon made a heartfelt post on social media to express his condolences.

On Thursday morning, a post was made on Simpson's official X account from members of his family. It stated that he had lost his battle with cancer, but was surrounded by loved ones in his final days.

In his own post, Magic spoke in regards to Simpson's children and grandchildren in this tough time. The LA lakers legend stated that him and his wife will be praying for them as the mourn this death.

Simpson was the top pick in the NFL draft in 1969, and played in the league for a decade. Across 135 games, he would rush for over 11,000 yards and 60 touchdowns. One of Simpson's biggest accomplishments was being awarded MVP in 1973.

The longtime Buffalo Bills running back finished his career with with six Pro-Bowl and five All-Pro nominations. Simpson was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame as a player in 1985.

How much stake does Magic Johnson has in Washington Commanders?

While Magic Johson is most known for his impact on NBA history, he investment portfolio stems into other pro sports. Among his many ventures is being a part owner in the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris bought the Commanders for a little over six billion dollars. Magic ended up paying $242 million to own around four percent of the franchise.

After going 8-8 last season, the Commanders took a big step backwards this season. They finished with one of the NFL's worst records at 4-13.

Along with this investment, Magic is also a part owner of an MLB franchise. Back in 2012, he paid $50 million to own roughly 2% of the LA Dodgers.

Before he was buying stake in multiple franchises, Magic cemented himself as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. He played 13 years in the league, all for the LA Lakers.

For his career, Magic averaged 19.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 11.2 APG. He reitred with a list of accolades that includes being a 12-time All-Star, five-time champion, three-time Finals MVP, three-time MVP and four-time assist champion.

Since retiring, Magic has still hung around the Lakers in some form. He was a special advisor for the organization for a small stretch. While it ended on a bad note, Magic played a crucial role in LeBron James coming to LA in free agency.

These days, Magic just sticks to sharing his thoughts on the NBA on social media.