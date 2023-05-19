$1 Billion revenue expected from NBA In-Season tournament: All you need to know

In an effort to make the regular season more interesting, the NBA in-season tournament has been a big topic of discussion. This would be something separate from the typical schedule to bring more interest in between the opening weeks and the postseason.

League insider Jake Fischer recently spoke about the thought of an NBA in-season tournament. It was there he stated that commissioner Adam Silver believes it can make the league a sizeable amount of money.

"This is a little scoop, apparently Adam Silver said at the GM meeting, which I believe was Tuesday or Wednesday here in Chicago, that the league is projecting the In-Season Tournament will generate an extra $1 billion for the league,"

"One billion dollars. I don't know where that calculation is coming from, but if that's the case, clearly they're excited about it for that reason alone. Obviously there's certainly a goal it will induce some more intrigue in the games before the postseason."

There has already been some clarity about what the in-season tournament will look like. A group stage will be played over the opening months of the regular season, followed by a knockout round with the final four teams.

Adam Silver shares early thoughts about the NBA in-season tournament

Adam Silver is very invested in the NBA in-season tournament, and wants to build something that fans will get behind. When speaking about it with reporters, he stated that his main goal is to make it something totally different from the regular season.

"The players will be wearing different uniforms. Maybe the court will look different. You'll know that it's not just a regular-season game."

While Silver wants to add more to the calendar, he doesn't want to take away from the institutions that are already in place. Above all else, the NBA Finals will still be the grandest stage in the sport. He simply wants to make the year as a whole more meaningful to fans and players.

"We think taking nothing away from the Larry O'Brien trophy, and the ultimate goal of winning a championship, that you can create another competition within the season that becomes meaningful. And there's a recognition that new traditions are not built overnight."

Right now, the winners of the in-season tournament will receive a cash prize for being the last squad standing. Players on the winning team are expected to receive $500,000 and then the second-place team will receive $200,000.

