"#1 pick got Nico Harrison smiling" - Fans react to Klutch Sports pro day drawing NBA execs to watch Khaman Maluach, Walter Clayton and more prospects

Klutch Sports held its annual pro day on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Lakers training facility, with several execs like Nico Harrison present. NBA fans reacted to the highlights of the pro day that included prospects such as Khaman Malucah, Walter Clayton and other Klutch-represented players.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, ESPN and NBA Draft Express' Jonathan Givony shared a video from the pro day. It featured several execs, current and former players, coaches and prospects organized by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron James.

Some of the executives in the video include Harrison of the Dallas Mavericks, Pat Riley of the Miami Heat, Rob Pelinka of the LA Lakers, Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers, Mike Dunleavy Jr. of the Golden State Warriors and Sean Marks of the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA fans reacted to Klutch Sports' pro day, with many focusing on Nico Harrison smiling from ear to ear. Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks lucked out at the draft lottery, landing the No. 1 pick despite a 1.8% chance.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

"That #1 pick got Nico Harrison smiling again," a fan wrote.

"Cutting from a Lakers banner to Nico to Kidd to Pelinka wouldn't have been allowed on the previous, better version of this app," one noticed.

"Nico being shown right after the Lakers banners is a very telling sign," another fan commented.

"Demon Nico got a slow-mo edit," a fan tweeted.

"Why do I have a feeling Nico isn’t going to select Cooper Flagg?" one fan asked.

"Nico Harrison being in a Lakers practice facility is irony," another fan remarked.

The Mavericks are expected to draft Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick, unless the front office is planning something huge, like an acquisition of a superstar.

Jason Kidd opens up about his relationship with Nico Harrison

Despite the awkwardness during the press conference after the Luka Doncic trade back in February, Jason Kidd's relationship with Nico Harrison is great. Kidd opened up about how things are between him and the Dallas Mavericks general manager in an appearance on DLLS Sports.

"My relationship with Nico is at a high," Kidd said. "Understanding business is part of the game of basketball. I’ve been a part of it as a player and coach, so understanding the vision of winning a championship is what Nico is here to do, and I’m in full support of that."

Harrison and Kidd are ready for the next chapter of their offseason with the 2025 NBA Draft.

