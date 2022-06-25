“He tries to come at Stephen A, and myself more in the media and on Twitter than he does his own teammates” - 1-time NBA champion questions why Kevin Durant won’t hold his ‘brothers’ Kyrie Irving and James Harden accountable

Kevin Durant has always been an advocate of letting his teammates do as they please. However, Kendrick Perkins believes KD needs to do a better job holding his teammates accountable.

The NBA community has been shocked that the Brooklyn Nets' super team might get dismantled this offseason. Kyrie Irving has reportedly failed to come to terms with the franchise and has prepared a wish list for a sign-and-trade. The LA Lakers, LA Clippers and Miami Heat made the list.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania On the Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: On the Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: https://t.co/xphBIP8LB3

While Irving wants a long-term contract, the Nets are not looking to commit to that given his recent history. The All-Star guard played only 29 games last season due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

With reports of Irving looking to move elsewhere, Durant said he cannot be involved in Irving's "livelihood." Perkins thinks that a laid-back approach should not be employed in this situation.

On "ESPN's First Take," Perkins said:

"KD, one of the best players in the world, one of the best individuals in the world. Me and him have our ups and downs, you (Stephen A. Smith) and him y'all ups and downs, but his heart is in the right place. We both love him.

"Here's my thing when it comes down to KD that I just can't wrap my finger around and understand," he continued. "When it comes to him holding his teammates, and 'brothers' accountable for their actions like a Kyrie Irving, or like a James Harden, or any of those guys, he's very hesitant, and he's very quiet, and he's so just very supportive.

"Hell, he tries to come at Stephen A. and myself more in the media and on Twitter than he does his own teammates, and that's crazy to me. At what point is KD gonna stop being so damn friendly?

"He always is giving of himself. He's always losing himself in the team, which is a good thing when you are a role player. But sometimes, you have to be selfish if you a franchise player."

Perkins believes KD needs to be selfish, stating the need for him to demand that people show up to work. He concluded:

"The truth of the matter is this, KD has to take a stance when it comes to Kyrie Irving and stop being so damn friendly because he don't have that much of his career left."

Durant and Irving have been teammates for three years and have yet to win a title together. Although KD missed his first season with the Nets due to injury, they have failed to make deep runs in the playoffs on two occasions.

Kevin Durant might have a new home before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season

Kevin Durant reacts with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

With all that is happening with the franchise, Durant has reportedly stated that he is contemplating his future with the Nets. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the two-time NBA champ is monitoring the situation to see how things play out.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.



This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade.

Durant joined the Nets in 2019 and has already signed a $194 million four-year max extension. Although the contract ought to keep him in Brooklyn until 2026, the four-time scoring champ might demand a trade.

NBACentral @TheNBACentralI



Golden State Warriors

Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks

L.A Clippers



(Via Kevin Durant listed his preferred destinations if he gets Traded:Golden State WarriorsBoston CelticsMilwaukee BucksL.A Clippers(Via @ShamsCharania Kevin Durant listed his preferred destinations if he gets Traded:Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks L.A Clippers (Via @ShamsCharania) 👀 https://t.co/4MlY69wZRq

Irving played a key role in recruiting him, which is why his decision to leave, if the All-Star guard does, would be understandable.

As free agency commences, things will become clearer regarding the future of both players. If all parties do not agree, we might experience one of the most intriguing offseasons in a while.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far