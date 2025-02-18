$10,300,000 MLB star takes swipe at Luka Doncic as he flexes his World Series ring

In a move that left the basketball world in complete shock, Luka Doncic saw himself traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers. As he continues this new chapter of his career, one fellow pro athlete took an unwarranted jab at the star guard.

Ad

As one of the league's top young stars, Doncic was expected to be a pillar for the Mavs franchise for the next decade. Trading him resulted in massive backlash from the Dallas fanbase, and some still don't seem to be over the move.

While appearing on The Chris Rose Rotation, Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe made a stern comment directed at Luka Doncic. He stated the five-time All-Star had a good run in Dallas, but has nothing that compares to his World Series ring.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Luka is not sporting one of those," Lowe said. "No knock, he had a fabulous Dallas sports career but yeah."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lowe has been with the Rangers since 2021 and helped them capture a World Series title in 2023. He departed from the franchise this offseason after signing a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals worth $10.3 million.

This swipe at Doncic is a bit shocking seeing how things played out. He did not request a trade from the Mavericks, it was the organization that decided to move him. As he stated in his farewell message, Doncic hoped to spend his entire NBA career in Dallas.

Ad

Luka Doncic wanted to remain with the Dallas Mavericks long-term

The Mavericks trading Luka Doncic was shocking for just about everyone involved, including the players. With so much being done in secret behind the scenes, very few people knew this league-altering deal was in the works before it happened.

Among those who were blindsided the most was Doncic himself. He'd achieved just about everything a franchise would want from a top-five pick, but still found himself traded. More notably, in an era where stars are constantly on the move, he wanted to remain with one franchise.

Ad

On Monday, Fred Katz and other NBA insiders dove more into the Luka Doncic trade. They reported he wanted to remain with the Mavericks long-term this summer, but the organization didn't want to ink him to a max deal.

"The estimation from the outside, one that The Athletic confirmed once the trade was completed, was that he wanted to re-up with the organization for the long term in July."

Ad

"But there was one twist: The Mavericks were never going to offer Dončić that mega-deal, league sources said."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doncic was eligible for a supermax deal that would have been the largest in NBA history to date. That is now no longer on the table following the trade to the Lakers.

Now that the dust has settled from the trade, the Mavericks will continue to try and prove they made the right decision. On the other hand, Doncic begins his tenure with the Lakers alongside an all-time great in LeBron James.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback