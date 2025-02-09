$10,460,000 veteran pays emotional tribute to 91-year-old Hubie Brown - "Thought I would call it quits before you"

On Sunday afternoon, longtime announcer Hubie Brown will call his final NBA game. Ahead of the finale of his historic career, one longtime player sent a heartfelt message to the legendary broadcaster.

Brown is a prime example of a "basketball lifer," as he's been in and around the league for decades now. Before becoming a broadcaster, he had a long run as a coach. He started out in high school and managed to go all the way to the ABA and NBA. Among the franchises Brown has coached for include the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

Hubie Brown's final game as a broadcaster will be a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. Ahead of the game, San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul gave his thoughts on the iconic announcer.

"Can't believe you're calling it quits. I thought I would call it quits before you," Paul said. "You one of the only people who actually say what I'm thinking when I'm playing in the game. What you've given to the game is unbelieveable man."

Brown has covered all of Paul's NBA career, right up until his current stint with the Spurs. The legendary point guard signed a $10.4 million deal in free agency to be a veteran leader to the young squad.

Brown's broadcasting career began during the 1985 postseason and now comes to a historic end 40 years later.

NBA's social media account posts flashback to the start of Hubie Brown's broadcasting career

Leading up to tip-off between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA has made numerous posts to honor Hubie Brown. Among the things they've put out is a flashback to when his career in broadcasting first began.

Brown's first time on TV came while he was still coaching, as he did a quick interview before a preseason matchup. Ironically enough, it was before a 76ers matchup, similar to his final call on Sunday. When this interview took place, Brown was gearing up for his fifth season as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

Hubie Brown spent 15 years as a head coach before transitioning into broadcasting. He won over 400 games in the NBA and was able to secure a championship in the ABA in 1974.

As his broadcasting career comes to an end, Brown already finds himself in numerous Hall of Fame. His name was first enshrined in 2005 when he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor. Brown is also in the College Basketball and National Sports Media Association Hall of Fames. Now that his journey is officially ending, more accolades are likely in Brown's future.

