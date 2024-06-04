"10 basketball players could make an NFL roster": Greg Olsen believes multiple NBA stars could play football professionally 

About a month ago, Austin Rivers set social media by storm when he said NBA players could play in the NFL if they wanted to. As this debate continues to go on, one former football player backed up this bold take.

Recently, longtime tight end Greg Olsen sat down with Patrick Beverley on his podcast. Among the topics brought up was if basketball players could make the jump to football. Olsen stated handling the physical nature of football is key, but if so there are at least 10 NBA players who could play in the NFL.

"If they just can't handle any of the physicality, then it's a different story," Olsen said. "But from a skill set, I could find 10 basketball players that could go make an NFL roster. I think that's totally realistic."

Greg Olsen was a first-round pick by the Chicago Bears back in 2007. He'd go on to play in the NFL for 13 years, having stints with the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks. In 199 career games, Olsen totalled 8,683 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns.

Greg Olsen names one NBA player he thinks could play in the NFL right now

While reasoning why NBA players could play in the NFL, Greg Olsen took it a step further. He even named one player he believes could make the jump right now if they wanted to.

The player Olsen went with was Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards. With his size and athleticism, he feels the former No. 1 pick could be taught to play safety or cornerback.

"Anthony Edwards, he's probably a great example of a guy playing now," Olsen continued. "If you don't think he could be an NFL free safety tomorrow you're lying to yourself."

From an athletic standpoint, Edwards could certainly make the transition to football if he wanted to. Standing at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he has the physical stature to withstand the physical demands that come with playing football.

It's funny that Olsen went with Edwards because he already has ties to the sport. The Timberwolves star played football growing up and has kept an open mind in regards to going pro. Just last year, he stated that he wanted to be the first player to play in the NBA and NFL.

"I think I might be the first one," Edwards said. "I'm a try."

Edwards stated he won't even think about this jump until he takes care of his business in the league. In that interview, he cited leading the Timberwolves to a championship as his top goal right now.

Edwards and the Wolves came very close to achieving that goal this season. They reached the conference finals for the first time in 20 years but were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks.