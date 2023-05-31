"10% chance LeBron James isn't back as a Laker" - NBA analyst predicts 4x NBA champion's future with Lakers

LeBron James hinted at retirement following the LA Lakers' elimination in the Western Conference finals. The four-time NBA champion suggested that he may not be back next season, according to Chris Haynes of TNT.

"BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is unsure if he’ll be with team when 2023-24 season starts in fall and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport," Haynes tweeted.

Check out Chris Haynes' tweet on LeBron James below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is unsure if he’ll be with team when 2023-24 season starts in fall and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell @NBAonTNT BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is unsure if he’ll be with team when 2023-24 season starts in fall and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076…

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the chances of James not being back with the Lakers are very slim:

"Based on conversations I’ve had over the past week or so, I’d say there’s about a 10 percent chance LeBron James isn’t back as a Laker next season, either due to retirement or playing for another team. Everyone with and around the team I’ve spoken to believes he’s returning."

Buha wrote that the Lakers are approaching the offseason under the assumption that LeBron will be on the roster. James' comments could simply have been to put pressure on the front office to add superstar free agent point guard Kyrie Irving.

The pair spent three seasons together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning one championship. Over the past few years, they have both been vocal about their desire to team up together once again. Adding Irving as a third star alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis would likely make the Lakers the preseason title favorites.

Would adding Kyrie Irving prevent LeBron James from retiring?

LeBron James has not been shy about his desire to play with Kyrie Irving once again. He expressed his frustration with the LA Lakers' inability to land the superstar at the trade deadline.

ESPN @espn



"I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent." LeBron sat down with @RealMikeWilbon to share his thoughts on the Lakers not being able to trade for his former teammate Kyrie Irving:"I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent." LeBron sat down with @RealMikeWilbon to share his thoughts on the Lakers not being able to trade for his former teammate Kyrie Irving:"I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent." https://t.co/2smRTk3Y0c

It was later reported that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai refused to trade Irving to the Lakers, his preferred destination. With Irving now a free agent, however, James could put pressure on the front office to bring in the point guard.

Even without adding Irving, however, LeBron is unlikely to retire. The Lakers made it to the Western Conference finals despite starting the season 2-10 and being the 13th seed at the trade deadline. Furthermore, James was banged up in the postseason and not always himself.

If Los Angeles is able to add Irving, James will likely be rejuvenated heading into the 2023-2024 season. The eight-time All-Star may have made the Western Conference finals a completely different series. His addition could make it impossible for LeBron to walk away as he would have a big opportunity to win his fifth title.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes