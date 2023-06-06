10 Greatest NBA Players Without A 2K Cover

NBA 2K is a popular video game that allows fans to experience the thrills of professional basketball. Being featured on the cover of the game is a prestigious honor, symbolizing a player's fame and dominance in the league.

While iconic names like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant have graced the covers in the past, there are several superstars who have surprisingly never been given this recognition.

Discover which of the greatest basketball players didn't make an appearance on any of the past NBA 2K games' covers, with a few exceptions, such as last year's Legend Edition featuring Dwayne Wade.

#10. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan

It is baffling that, despite Tim Duncan's illustrious career and five NBA championships, he has never graced the cover of an NBA 2K game. Tim Duncan may be considered one of the best power forwards in history, with five championship rings during his time with the San Antonio Spurs.

Known for his methodical style of play and team-oriented approach, Duncan's lack of flashy moves may have contributed to this omission. Nevertheless, his impact on the court cannot be overlooked.

However, his preference for team basketball and lack of flashy play may have hindered his chances of being chosen as a cover athlete. While Duncan's absence from the 2K covers is perplexing, his legacy as a selfless and accomplished player remains unblemished.

#9. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard's track record speaks for itself; with two NBA championships and twice being named the Finals MVP, he is easily among the top players in basketball today.

However, his reserved personality and lack of media attention may have hindered his chances of securing a 2K cover spot.

#8. Steve Nash

Steve Nash

Despite winning two MVP awards, Steve Nash has never appeared on an NBA 2K cover. While guards like Allen Iverson and Chris Paul have been featured, Nash's lack of defensive skills may have contributed to this oversight.

Nevertheless, Nash's playmaking abilities and shooting prowess make him a notable player who deserves recognition.

#7. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook, a.k.a. "Mr. Triple Double" is famous for his energetic playstyle and talent in making all the categories during a basketball game, but somehow he hasn't been chosen to be on the cover of any NBA 2K games.

Despite his dominant MVP season in 2016, other players like Stephen Curry and Paul George were chosen for the covers instead.

#6. Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd, a 10-time All-Star and a defensive specialist, is often underrated in terms of his superstar status. As a masterful floor general, Kidd possessed exceptional court vision, pinpoint passing, and defensive prowess, establishing himself as one of the greatest point guards of his era.

While his triple-double capabilities and leadership skills are commendable, Kidd never received the recognition of being a 2K cover athlete.

#5. Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady

The legacy of Tracy McGrady includes being recognized for his excellence on the court with seven All-Star selections and his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame as an outstanding shooting guard.

Despite giving competition to Kobe Bryant in terms of being a great shooting guard for the Orlando Magic, McGrady was unfortunately not featured on any NBA 2K covers.

#4. Paul Pierce

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns

Paul Pierce, a.k.a. "The Truth" was a scoring machine and a key player for the Boston Celtics during their 2008 championship run. Despite his skills and impact on the court, Pierce's popularity may have fallen short compared to other players, preventing him from being selected for a 2K cover.

His deliberate playing style and lack of overwhelming athleticism might have contributed to this omission, as the covers often favored more popular and marketable players.

However, Pierce's scoring prowess, clutch performances, and ability to deliver in pressure situations should have earned him a spot as a cover athlete, solidifying his legacy in the virtual basketball world.

#3. Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard

With three Defensive Player of the Year accolades to his name, Dwight Howard has earned a reputation as one of basketball's premier post players. His ability to dominate on defense and grab rebounds makes him stand out in the league, but he couldn't make it to the NBA 2K cover page.

His powerful dunks and thunderous alley-oops were a spectacle to watch, making him an exciting player to include in the realm of 2K.

While he may not have had the offensive finesse of some other cover athletes, Howard's defensive prowess and sheer athleticism should have warranted his inclusion as an NBA 2K cover athlete, solidifying his legacy in the virtual basketball world.

#2. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony

Currently number nine on the all-time points scorer list, Carmelo Anthony's abilities as a playmaker made him a standout star. Carmelo Anthony, one of the most prolific scorers of his generation, is a player who deserves recognition as an NBA 2K cover athlete.

With a smooth shooting stroke and an arsenal of offensive moves, Anthony has consistently showcased his scoring prowess throughout his career.

While he may not have had significant postseason success, his scoring ability and skill set make him an exciting player to control in 2K. It is surprising that he has never been featured on a cover, unlike his draft-class peers LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

#1. Vince Carter

Vince Carter

Vince Carter's incredible athleticism and highlight-reel dunks made him an NBA icon. His ability to soar through the air and posterize opponents would have undoubtedly added a thrilling element to the virtual basketball experience.

Carter may not have been the top-rated player in the league ever, but his high-flying approach to playing basketball might have made him perfectly fitting to feature on an NBA 2K game cover.

These 10 players are undoubtedly some of the greatest NBA players to have graced the court and yet never featured on an NBA 2K cover. Nevertheless, their legacies in the game and their impact on and off the court cannot be overshadowed.

