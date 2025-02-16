$100,000,000 star reveals Victor Wembanyama, not Chris Paul tried to beat Skills Challenge system 

San Antonio Spurs duo Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul made the headlines for the wrong reasons in the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend's Skills Challenge on Saturday. Wembanyama and Paul left everyone surprised with their questionable decision to manipulate the rules.

With the skills contest being a time-based competition, Wembanyama and Paul opted not to take proper shots at the rim from three different spots on the floor. While the criteria did say that they didn't have to make the shot, it did say that they had to take a proper attempt on the three shots they were allowed per spot.

Paul and Wembanyama were eventually disqualified. Here's the video of their round:

The perception among the media, players and fans suggested that Chris Paul was behind this idea. However, Warriors' $100,000,000 forward Draymond Green debunked that belief and revealed Victor Wembanyama was the one who asked around if it was acceptable for them to miss all three shot attempts.

"What I will say is, Wemby walked around the court asking everybody,” Green said. “They say, ‘Make one or three attempts.’ And Wemby said, ‘Oh, so I just get all three of them up there?’ So he asked. He may not have asked the right people, but I will say, in Wemby’s defense, he did ask a lot of people."

Green revealed that Wembanyama asked at least five or six people before executing the plan, which ultimately failed.

"It was actually a Wemby decision," Green said.

Draymond Green said Chris Paul practiced his shots while Victor Wembanyama practiced throwing the balls like he did during their round. However, Paul followed Wembanyama's lead, and the duo got disqualified. Cavaliers' duo Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell won the final round after beating Warriors' duo Draymond Green and Moses Moody.

Victor Wembanyama doesn't regret his Skills Contest antics

Victor Wembanyama didn't budge about his idea to manipulate the Skills Contest rules not being a hit after reporters bombarded him with questions on Saturday. The reigning Rookie of the Year didn't hesitate to admit that he didn't regret the decision despite the failed outcome.

"I did," Wembanyama said (h/t Spurs reporter Dusty Garza). "Yeah, I don't regret it. I think it was a good idea."

Wembanyama boasted about beating the best time in the Skills Contest after he and Paul took only 47.9 seconds to complete their round. Draymond Green and Moses Moody were next quickest, finishing their round in 1:10 minutes. The eventual winners, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, won the competition within 1:00 minutes.

