$100,000,000 US great drops 3-word reaction as Jimmy Butler pays special tribute to his dad on death anniversary

The latest Golden State Warriors arrival, Jimmy Butler, paid a special tribute to his dad on Sunday. Taking to Instagram to share a post, the star who lost his father a year ago penned an emotional note on his death anniversary.

Butler received love from around the sporting fraternity, including from the US great Michael Phelps, who is worth $100 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

"One year. since I lost my pops. love you and miss you so much! ❤️" Butler captioned the post.

Jimmy's post garnered much love with Olympian and U.S. great Michael Phelps, who took the time to show love to the former All-Star. The Swimmer dropped a 3-word reaction showing love to the former Miami Heat star:

"Sending love homie 🙏," he wrote.

Michael Phelps reacts to Jimmy Butler's post on Instagram

The former Miami star shared multiple images on the post, with the first being a picture of him and his late father. Butler also posted pictures from his debut with the Warriors, as he scored 25 points against another one of his former teams, the Chicago Bulls. Winning his first game as a Warrior, Butler dedicated the game to his father wearing "Butler III" on his jersey in respect of him.

Jimmy Butler makes peace with Miami Heat on an emotional night

Jimmy Butler spoke about his trade out of Miami for the first time during his introductory press conference in Los Angeles due to the team's fixture on the West Coast.

Speaking about his former team and teammates, Butler had nothing but positivity and love as he addressed his melo dramatic exit:

"I’m straight, I don’t get too many bad things to say about them. I don’t. They gave me an opportunity. I felt like I did my job to the highest level. I have so much respect for that organization, for the people who are running that organization, and for my former teammates. And I’m going to wish them the best," Butler said.

Jimmy Butler recorded 25 points and four assists in 29 minutes and was explosive on his Warriors debut. The short break due to suspensions and the trade seems to have rejuvenated the former Timberwolves star as he looks to win his first title with the Golden State Warriors.

