"100% angry": Luka Doncic’s brutal self-critique after costly mistakes doom Slovenia’s EuroBasket glory

Luka Doncic didn’t hold back on himself after Slovenia’s hearbreaking EuroBasket exit at the hands of Germany. The LA Lakers superstar was guilty of forcing shots in crucial moments of the game, which sealed a 99-91 win for the world champions on Wednesday at the Xiaomi Arena in Latvia.Doncic spoke to the media after the defeat, delivering brutally honest self-assessments of his efforts.&quot;Angry, 100% angry, Doncic said. “Even I could do more in the last quarter. I think I forced too many shots. But Angry, I could play better in the last moments when the game was on the line, I didn't do right decisions. But we all fought from start to end&quot;Luka Doncic has been at the heart of the team’s success so far in the tournament. For the majority of the EuroBasket, Slovenia relied on Doncic’s magic and it was a similar story against Germany.Against Germany, Doncic was his usual self, constantly involved on both ends of the floor. He finished with a double-double and a game-high 39 points, along with 10 rebounds and seven assists.The 26-year-old is also the favorite to win the tournament MVP. He averages 34.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 7.1 APG, and 2.7 SPG.Luka Doncic’s teammate blasts referees after Eurobasket exitLuka Doncic’s teammate Alen Omic was left frustrated following Slovenia’s EuroBasket exit to Germany and slammed the referees in the aftermath. Omic claimed Doncic was not given the protection a player of his caliber deserves.&quot;Our best player in EuroBasket is not protected the way he needs to be,&quot; Omic told reporters, per BasketNews. &quot;He got three fouls in 10-15 minutes of the game. What is this? He's the best player of the tournament. Everybody comes to watch him.&quot;Slovenia was on the wrong end of a number of contentious calls in the defeat, with Germany given 37 free throws to Slovenia’s 25. Slovenia was charged with 31 personal fouls compared to Germany’s 24.Doncic faced a rough night with the officials, picking up four personal fouls and showing his frustration with a money gesture directed at the officials.Slovenia finished in seventh place at EuroBasket 2025, while Germany advances to face Finland in the semifinals. It’s all a far cry from the scenes eight years ago, when 'The Dragons' claimed their first-ever title against Serbia. But their weaknesses and lack of balance in the roster have been exposed.