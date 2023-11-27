"100% going to change the game": Nikola Jokic believes Victor Wembanyama is on the right path to mark new era

Nikola Jokic took down Victor Wembanyama in their first match-up in the NBA. Jokic posted a triple-double in the 132-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Denver Nuggets star had high praise for Wembanyama. He saw a lot of promise in the French youngster.

“He is going to change the game 100 percent,” Jokic said. “He’s already on the path, so for all the guys, just enjoy and watch the show and let the guy change the game.”

This high praise came from a center who changed the game in his own way. Jokic plays his brand of basketball. He is one of the first centers to dominate as a passer. He also stretches the floor with a 3-point range.

Wembanyama has some of those skills. The 7-footer can dribble like a guard and has solid form from behind the arc.

Jokic saw the promise in Wemby. He wants everyone to back off and witness what is coming from the NBA’s newest sensation.

“I think he’s 19 years old. He’s not getting scared or getting tired,” Jokic said. “He’s playing hard, and he wants to be good. As I said, he’s playing hard and doesn’t take it for granted.

He’s making mistakes, which is normal. I think the media around him doesn’t help, but he needs to get used to it because he is only 19.”

Wembanyama has had flashes of brilliance already in his first year. He is averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.

Nikola Jokic takes down Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama came up short in his first matchup against Nikola Jokic. Wemby had 22 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocks. It was a stat-filling night that ended with another loss for the Spurs.

Jokic one-upped the rookie. He posted a triple-double and had a whopping 39 points on 17-of-29 shooting. He also added 11 rebounds and nine assists.

It was the 12th straight loss for the Spurs and the third-longest losing streak in Spurs history.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, bounced back following two losses to the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. The two sides will battle again on March 15.

Denver is once again dominating at home. It is 8-0 this season in Ball Arena. It welcomed the trip home after dropping four of five on their recent road trip.