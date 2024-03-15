“100%”: Mavs big man agrees Kyle Kuzma claims that Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic’s presence makes his job the easiest in sports

Everyone knows the Dallas Mavs revolve around megastar Luka Doncic. Then, of course, comes Kyrie Irving and then everybody else. Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma agreed earlier this season. He was happy to see his former teammate Daniel Gafford enjoy life with two of the top stars in the league.

Kyle Kuzma claimed Gafford was living a plush life in the NBA after arriving in Dallas. Things are too easy for him. Meanwhile, Kuzma logs minutes on one of the worst teams in the league.

“Gafford's got the easiest job in sports now. You know, everybody is going to double. He's just got to catch the ball in the middle of the key, and he just has to make the right play... 16 and 17 in 24 minutes, that's tough. I am happy for him,” Kuzma said.

Gafford agreed with his former teammate. He did not view it as a shot at all. During Gafford’s appearance on FanDuel TV, NBA insider Shams Charania asked Gafford about Kuzma’s comments. Gafford had no issue and knows his role on the team.

“100 percent. I just go light a guy up that is guarding one or two of our best players and run to the rim at the end of the day. And if they are getting doubled, I stay around as an outlet, but other than that, I rebound the ball, block shots, come out with energy and be the anchor on the defensive end. On the offensive side, I set screens and roll to the basket,” Gafford said.

Daniel Gafford’s role with the Dallas Mavs

Gafford has done those little things well since being moved to the Mavs. He is averaging 11.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game in his 15 games in a Mavs uniform. That includes a 16-point, 17-rebound monster showing against Kuzma and his former Wizards team on February 12. The Mavs won the game 112-104.

He is already fourth on the Mavs in scoring, behind the two All-Stars and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Tim Hardaway Jr. He is second in team rebounding behind Doncic and ahead of starting center Dereck Lively II.

Gafford’s role increased without Luka Doncic in the lineup. The Slovenian was out for the Mavs 129-116 loss to the West-leading OKC Thunder on Thursday.

Gafford started the game and finished with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He also cleaned up the glass, grabbing 15 of the team’s 40 rebounds. Irving led the way with 36 points on 12-of-18.

It was not enough as MVP-candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped another 30-point night and finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. OKC is now tied, once again, with the Denver Nuggets for first place in the West. Dallas sits in eighth place. The team is fighting to get out of the play-in spots.