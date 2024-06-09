$100 million worth Damian Lillard reacts after Bruce Carrington knocks out Brayan De Gracia: "Giving Bud Crawford vibes mane"

The Milwaukee Bucks got eliminated early in the second round by the Indiana Pacers and the downtime gives Damian Lillard a chance to enjoy life outside of basketball resting on his laurels worth $100 million. Known as a huge boxing fan, the eight-time NBA All-Star witnessed the match of Bruce Carrington and Brayan De Garcia who fought at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Carrington vs De Garcia bout was the undercard of the Xander Zayas vs Patrick Texeira main event on June 8. The bout ended with a knockout in the eighth round with Carrington unleashing his hands to the body and head before getting trapped on the ropes.

These shots by 'Shu Shu' had Damian Lillard show his appreciation for the 27-year-old boxer from Brooklyn and compare him to three-weight division champion Terence Crawford.

"Shu Shu Carrington giving Bud Crawford vibes mane," posts Lillard on X.

The victory by Carrington keeps his unblemished record at 12-0. On the other corner, Brayan De Garcia filled in for Jose Enrique Vivas who had to face visa problems and only had three days to prepare. This served as the second consecutive loss for De Garcia who also lost to Edward Velasquez back in July 2023 as his record falls to 23-4-1.

During the main event, junior middleweight Xander Zayas also maintained his unbeaten record after winning via unanimous decision over veteran fighter Patrick Texiera.

Damian Lillard excludes Manny Pacquiao on his three best boxers of all time

Damian Lillard has been open about his love for the sport of boxing and he admits that putting it as part of his training for fitness and self-defense.

During the 2023 NBA All-Star Media Day, Damian Lillard was questioned about who he thinks are his best pound-for-pound boxers of all time and if he has Manny Pacquiao on that list.

"All-time? I don't have Pacquiao in there," said Lillard to Sports On Air. "I got [Muhammed] Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson and maybe [Cesar] Chavez Sr."

The answers from Damian Lillard clearly show that his interest in boxing extends beyond current boxers to the impact of the sport's legends.