$105B net worth brand celebrates Kevin Durant's landmark achievement with epic commercial

Kevin Durant joined the elite 30,000-point club on Tuesday when the two-time NBA champion scored a touchdown during the Memphis Grizzlies' vs. Phoenix Suns skirmish at the Footprint Center. The magical number was hit when Durant nailed a free throw as he now joins the league comprising some iconic NBA names.

Nike, the $105 billion net worth brand, celebrated his achievement by releasing an epic commercial featuring Durant's achievement.

The ad sees money with Durant as the face of the dollar bills being counted by a cash counter machine. It stops at exactly 30,000 to highlight his achievement.

Kevin Durant, who is the league's eighth-leading all-time scorer, is now the eighth NBA star to breach the barrier. He now joins heralded names in the 30k club that include Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), Michael Jordan (32,292), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928), and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). LeBron James is the only player to breach the 40k points mark.

Ja Morant weighs in on Kevin Durant's decorated run in the NBA after marquee milestone

Speaking in the aftermath of the game which the Grizzlies won 119-112, Ja Morant was asked about Durant's achievement. In response, the Memphis guard said:

"[Kevin Durant] is one of the greats... I honored him with the ball, he said he don't care much about it. But not everybody gets 30,000 in this league."

Morant's gesture will go down as a respectful one. Durant, in the meantime, will be focused on helping the Suns make the playoffs. While Memphis is third in the West, the Suns are struggling with a 26-27 record and are 11th in the Conference. If the playoffs were today, Durant and the Phoenix Suns would not make the cut. Only time will tell if he can push the Suns into the playoffs.

