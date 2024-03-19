"10x more exciting than LeBron & JJ Redick" - Lamar Odom & Caitlyn Jenner launching podcast has NBA fans in shambles

Former NBA star Lamar Odom and his former reality TV show co-star Caitlyn Jenner recently announced that they're starting a podcast together. According to several sources, the show will be sports-themed. Odom and Jenner have also brought in prominent sports podcast personality Zach Hirsch as the third host.

There isn't an exact date as to when the podcast will launch. Sources reported that it will be released in a few weeks. However, fans on social media don't seem too thrilled about the collaboration between Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner. Some of them expressed distaste, while others made sarcastic remarks.

Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"This sounds 10x more exciting than the LeBron & JJ Reddick one"

"Lebron announced a podcast with JJ which sounds like the best podcast ever while this sounds like the worst podcast ever"

"For a second there I thought this was a relationship announcement"

"Their gonna start smoking crack together and then get married next"

"Them backshots gonna smell like the back of a PlayStation 2 that’s been left on for a month."

"I swear at quick glance I thought this was announcing they dating 😂 "

"We got the best podcast ever with Bron + JJ and the worst ever in this in the same day😭 "

"LMAO Walmart version of the new JJ & LeBron podcast 😭😭😭 "

Lamar Odom announces podcast at the same time as LeBron James and JJ Redick

Lamar Odom isn't the only NBA figure starting his own podcast soon. Apparently, LeBron James and JJ Redick are also starting one. The basketball legends announced their show on the same day that Odom did.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, James and Redick's podcast will be called "Mind the Game." The first episode is set to launch on Tuesday, March 19. James and Redick discussed starting a podcast back in December. However, it was only recently that they decided to announce the launch of their show.

The NBA podcast scene is becoming saturated, with the number of shows featuring basketball players in existence. Some of the prominent NBA podcast hosts include Paul George, Draymond Green, and Dwyane Wade. With a big name like LeBron James coming into the mix, it'll be interesting to see the audience reception in the coming days.

The same goes for Lamar Odom. While Odom may no longer be a relevant name in the basketball community, his union with Caitlyn Jenner is a curious pairing.