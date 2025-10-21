$12,954,546 center makes his feelings known as Tom Thibodeau reveals Knicks secrets to biggest rival

Tom Thiobdeau is officially on a revenge tour.The former New York Knicks head coach is taking a year off after being fired, but that doesn't mean he's staying away from the game. On the contrary, he's as close as he's ever been.Following a trip to Oklahoma City to watch the Thunder, the renowned defensive specialist took his talents to Boston. According to reports, he helped the Celtics break down Knicks film.That's why Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson took to Instagram to share his thoughts on this matter:&quot;Bruh I'm f*cking crying, this is the best thing I saw all day,&quot; Robinson wrote. Robinson, who's about to make $12,954,546 this season, didn't always see eye-to-eye with Thibodeau, so perhaps this has to do with that. Obviously, Jaylen Brown doesn't feel the same way. If anything, he feels fortunate to have Thibodeau there helping them get better:“It stung losing to the Knicks,” Brown said. “To have Thibs here explaining some of the things that helped them beat us only helps me get better, only helps us get better. So I value that. Shout out to Thibs for being here today.”Brown revealed that Thibodeau helped the Celtics identify the areas the Knicks exploded and how they forced him and Jayson Tatum to play differently:“He was breaking down some film and stuff like that, talking to Joe,” Brown said. “From a team perspective and from a top-down perspective — what he wanted to do with me and Jayson, what he wanted to do when the ball was in my hands. It allows you to grow if you’re humble enough to listen.”Joe Mazzulla shares his honest thoughts on Tom ThibodeauThibodeau has a history in Boston. He was a part of Doc Rivers' coaching staff when they won the NBA championship in 2008, so he may stlil have some ties there.With that in mind, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla tipped his hat to him, stating that it was great to have him around:“He won a championship here — just having him around makes me better, makes our organization better,” Mazzulla said. “It’s a lot of respect for him.”At the end of the day, Mike Brown will make adjustments and run different things, so it's not like Thibs gave away current Knicks tactics.Then again, given the way things ended for him, it would make sense if he holds some grudges.