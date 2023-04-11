The 2023 WNBA draft was arguably one of the most highly anticipated drafts in league history. Despite that, fans seemed to react negatively to the draft results on social media.

As some pointed out, there was seemingly a misunderstanding in regard to the draft. On the heels of the NCAA Women's March Madness Final, where Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark battled it out, many thought both women were in the WNBA draft.

That, of course, wasn't the case, and fans were quick to go wild.

Looking at WNBA contracts compared to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's NIL deals

As many pointed out, with Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark both deciding to return to college for another year, they will still make significant money. Thanks to sponsorships for collegiate athletes, there's now an incentive to stay in school.

After the big clash between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, the pair's NIL deals quickly went viral. Following Reese's national championship win, her NIL valuation skyrocketed to $876,000, nearly double what it was prior to her win.

According to NBC Sports, Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces, the highest-paid WNBA player, earns just $252,450 from her contract. While endorsements aren't included in that figure, Reese certainly isn't missing out on big paydays by staying in school.

Similarly, according to On3, Caitlin Clark's NIL valuation is $192,000 as of the first week of April. With the Iowa star going viral and making waves recently, her valuation during her final year of school will wind up skyrocketing as well.

