“12 years later and y’all still trying to coach me”: Draymond Green sounds off after getting critiqued following 17th career ejection 

During the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Draymond Green was ejected for the 17th time in his career. After the game, the All-Star forward took to social media to give his thoughts on the recent criticism.

In the play that got him tossed, Draymond Greent got into it with Cavs All-Star Donovan Mitchell. After being bumped from behind, the Warriors forward went after Mitchell. Once the big scrum was broken up, Green was given an early exit.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green later made at post on Instagram to set the record straight. He does not enjoy people telling him how to act or to dial it back on the court. Green plays the game a certain way, and in his eyes, nobody does it better than him.

Expand Tweet

Green only to play 18 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers, tallying eight points, five rebounds and four assists. Being left shorthanded the rest of the way, the Golden State Warriors ended up losing the game 118-110.

Steve Kerr puzzled by Draymond Green's ejection vs. Cavaliers

Following the loss, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Draymond Green being ejected. His biggest issue with the situation was Green being called for technical fouls long after the play passed.

Looking at the video, it's clear Donovan Mitchell was rection to something Green had done on the other end of the floor. The officials ended up reviewing the recent plays, which led to Green getting ejected. Getting called for techincal fouls long after the fact is something Kerr has never seen before in his long NBA career.

"I had never heard this rule, but apparently you can retroactively call a technical from two plays before upon review," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "There's a lot of plays I'd like to go back to from three years ago. It was bizarre."

Getting ejected or suspended from games due to technical fouls is nothing new to Green, as it's happened on multiple occasions throughout his career. The most notable being in the NBA Finals after he kicked LeBron James in the groin. Green is an extremely passionate and in-your-face player. That said, there are certain instances where this ends up backfiring on him and the Warriors.

Sunday marked the 17th time in Green's career that he's been ejected during the playoffs or regular season. The Warriors All-Star also has the most ejections among all current players.